Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas names Mary Ellen Podmolik as her new Director of Communications

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Ellen Podmolik on Monday joined the Office of Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas as director of communications.

Podmolik is a seasoned writer, editor and manager who recently left the Chicago Tribune, where she was a director of content and business editor for the past six years.

Prior to that, she was an award-winning business reporter and columnist at the Tribune, a freelance journalist for multiple publications including Crain's Chicago Business and a business reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times.

"I'm thrilled that Mary Ellen has joined our office in this new role, where she will oversee all office communications and outreach," Pappas said. "She will bring her management expertise, writing skills and overall savvy to this office as we continue to develop new ways to bring unparalleled transparency to the property tax system."

"She will play a key role in our efforts to address long-standing inequities in the tax system that stymy both economic growth and generational wealth among minorities," Pappas added.

Podmolik, a graduate of Marquette University, said she looks forward to the challenge.

"While writing on the housing crisis and the Great Recession for the Tribune, I saw up close the difficulties faced by many homeowners in Cook County," Podmolik said. "The uneven recovery that followed, compounded by the pandemic, continues to put homeowners at risk. I look forward to contributing to the important work undertaken by the Treasurer and her team to address these inequities."

