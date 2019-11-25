Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas' office decorated with more than 90 Christmas trees and holiday displays for 16th year

"Diversity is a great strength of the Chicago area, as shown by the way different groups celebrate the holiday season," Pappas said. "We are stronger as a community when we learn about and respect religions, cultures and heritages that are different from our own."

(Note to editors: A photo is posted here. )

The trees are adorned not only with ornaments, tinsel and lights, but also animals, flowers, fruit, balls, candles, plates, boats, stars, flags, dolls and other items. The display will be up from Nov. 25, 2019, until Jan. 2, 2020, in Room 112 of the Cook County Building, 118 N. Clark St., Chicago.

The countries and traditions represented by the trees include: African American, Albania, Armenia, Assyrian, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Barbie Doll, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cajun-New Orleans, Canada, Canada-Quebec, China, Colombia, Cornwall, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, Czech, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, England, Estonia, Ethiopia.

Also represented: Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Haiti, Hawaii, Honduras, Hungary, India, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kosovo, Laos, Lebanon, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Mexico, Native American, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Northern Ireland, Norway, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Senegal, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Taiwan, Thailand, Ukraine, United States, Uruguay, Vietnam, Venezuela and Wales.

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office

Related Links

http://www.cookcountytreasurer.com

