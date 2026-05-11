Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas to Honor Mothers from Around the World in Downtown Office Celebration with Live Music and Awards

CHICAGO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will host a special celebration honoring the enduring impact of mothers on Monday, May 11 at 2:00 p.m., in the Treasurer's Office at 118 N. Clark Street, Room 112. Pappas will recognize mothers from nearly two dozen countries and ethnicities, highlighting their vital role in strengthening families, communities, and society in America and across the world.

This gathering, one day after Mother's Day was celebrated nationally, (Sunday, May 10) will feature live music and dance. It will also highlight the universal importance of motherhood, bringing together women of diverse cultural backgrounds who share a commitment to nurturing future generations and their communities.

"Every day should be Mother's Day," Pappas said.

The tradition of honoring a society's mothers dates to ancient times, when the Greeks paid tribute to Rhea, the mother of the gods. In the United States, Mother's Day has been celebrated for more than a century. In 1908 Anna Jarvis organized a memorial in honor of her mother, known for her service to others. Six years later President Woodrow Wilson made it a national holiday in 1914.

At the Treasurer's event, each honoree will be presented with a certificate of excellence acknowledging her contributions to Cook County. Through love, dedication, and service to children and communities, these mothers personify the compassion, strength, generosity and devotion that defines the holiday.

"This event recognizes the powerful role mothers play not only within their families, but in shaping stronger communities," said Pappas. "We're proud to celebrate the diversity and dedication of mothers from around the world who by their mere presence make Cook County a better place to live."

Honorees include: Alena Rahinskaya, beauty technician, Belarus; Arjumand Hashmi Lehan, Emmy winner and media relations specialist, India; Bertha Solorzano, office manager, Mexico; Deanna Murphy, CEO Murphy Property Consultants, United States; Donna Polniak, custodial operations professional, Poland; Emmy Kolovic, designer, She Gets It Done, Montenegro; Halyna Furdas, medical assistant, Ukraine; Irina Chiperi, founder, Art Dance Studio, Moldova; Jennifer Mashni, events coordinator and party planner, Palestine; Julissa Fermin, insurance agent, Dominican Republic; Kandy Johnson, retired state caseworker, Puerto Rico; Katherine Del Real, graphic designer and visual artist, Colombia; Kristine Cabuang, nurse and care giver, Philippines; Mary Nanno Yonan, teacher and community leader, Assyria; Pamela Howard, Chicago Police Dept. sergeant, United States; Paula Telcian Astefanoae, public adjuster and restoration services professional, Romania; Ruzha Dimov, founder, Bulgaria 21st Century Newspaper; Skeina Kisat, entrepreneur and community leader, Pakistan; Teresa Diamantouros, USPS sales and service associate, Greece; Violeta Vuckovic, owner, SLG Property LLC and Unlimited Freight Inc., Serbia; Tsogzolmaa Tumurochir (Soza), Sky Beauty Spa owner, Mongolia; Yari Vargas, executive chef, Honduras; Kartika Dewi Widjanta, fashion and jewelry designer, Indonesia

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas