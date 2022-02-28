Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas urges taxpayers to pay property taxes by tomorrow, March 1

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Installment Tax Year 2020 property taxes are due Tuesday, March 1, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas reminded taxpayers today.

Almost 1.8 million bills were posted on cookcountytreasurer.com in early December and mailed to taxpayers in late January.

"More than 70% of property owners have paid their taxes, including more than 207,000 taxpayers who went to our website and paid online," Pappas said. "Paying online is safe, and online payments will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, March 1."

To make a payment or download a copy of your tax bill, visit cookcountytreasurer.com:

Select the blue box labeled "Pay Online for Free"

Search by property address or enter your Property Index Number

There is no fee if you pay from your bank account

For those who cannot pay the full amount due, partial payments are accepted. After March 1, any balance due is charged 1.5% per month, as required by state law.

While on the website, Pappas encouraged homeowners to:

Search for $84 million in available refunds.

in available refunds. Check to see if you are missing out on $34 million in tax exemptions, which can lower the tax bill.

in tax exemptions, which can lower the tax bill. Read the Pappas Studies, a series of research projects that includes a 20-year history of Cook County property taxes.

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office