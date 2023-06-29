Cook County Treasurer's Office to recycle flowers and bouquets from the world's best floral artists by delivering them to Chicago police officers

News provided by

Cook County Treasurer's Office

29 Jun, 2023, 14:30 ET

CHICAGO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volunteers from the office of Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will make sure that hundreds of flowers and intricate bouquets from the American Institute of Floral Designers Symposium in Chicago next week won't go to waste. The award-winning bouquets will be delivered to several of the city's 25 police stations and given to police officers and their spouses.

"We're just trying to spread a little joy this summer," said Pappas. "Police officers put their lives on the line for the citizens of this city each and every day. This is just a small way of saying: 'Thanks, Officer.'"

The flower design show, which runs July 1 – 6 at the Hilton Chicago, is the floral industry's premiere floral design education event attracting the industry's leading business owners, floral artists, suppliers and event professionals.

Hundreds of flowers and bouquets from the show will be picked up and delivered to area police stations daily by volunteers from the Treasurer's Office and from Bloom 'N Toss, a Chicago-area company that donates and repurposes flowers to hospitals and nursing homes. Catherine Costello, the owner of Bloom 'N Toss, is coordinating the effort.

"When I first learned about this incredible opportunity to recycle these flowers and bouquets that have been created by the most talented hands in the floral industry I immediately reached out to Treasurer Pappas," said Costello. "I knew because of her extensive outreach work she would be able to help with this truly worthwhile endeavor."

In addition to familiar flowers like carnations, roses and sunflowers, the bouquets will feature exotic tropical flowers like pincushion protea, heliconia and orchids.

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office

Also from this source

Treasurer Pappas showcasing photo exhibition depicting life in a Ukrainian city before and after the invasion by Russia

Pappas to be joined by Black Men United, Bloom 'N Toss and "Candid" Candace Jordan for a pre-Father's Day giveaway on Michigan Avenue

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.