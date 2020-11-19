Cook healthy food in style this holiday season with Buydeem kitchen products

The Buydeem Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven is the perfect appliance for making slow-cooked entrees like short-ribs, roasts and casseroles thanks to its unique moisture-locking seal that keeps food moist and juicy. Dishes are always evenly cooked whether on an electric, gas or induction stovetop and easy to clean up afterward. Made of cast iron and cozy green enamel, Buydeem's Dutch Oven provides versatility, style and durability, and is the perfect gift that can be passed down for generations.

Buydeem All-in-One Intelligent Steamer

Buydeem's cozy green and stainless steel All-in-One Intelligent Steamer brings new meaning to healthy cooking with its powerful 1500W steamer and 2L water storage capacity, perfect for cooking a full meal that retains all the nutrients and vitamins of fresh ingredients. The steamer has built-in functions for making yogurt, stew, baby food, thawing, sterilizing, and while clocking in at just 9.47 pounds is still conveniently sized for any kitchen. Use its pre-set functions on a busy day to ensure you can eat at your desired time or keep warm for a family member working late.

Buydeem Tea Maker K2423

Made from the best-in-class materials like German Schott Duran glass, SUS316L Stainless Steel and Strix thermostats, Buydeem's 6-in-1 digital Tea Maker K2423 can brew four different kinds of tea for any holiday occasion. The Buydeem Tea Maker boasts unique features like a lift-out tea basket, light-up buttons, and one-click off functions. Easy to clean, portable and compact, the Tea Maker includes a power cord wrap to ensure that countertops stay tidy when not in use.

ABOUT:

Founded in 2003 with a passion for healthy food and effortless style, Buydeem is dedicated to high-quality kitchen appliances designed with thoughtfulness.

For more information, please visit www.buydeemglobal.com

SOURCE Buydeem