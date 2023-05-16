Cook Like a Champion with 5 Winning 'Build a Better Burger' Recipes

New eMeals Bonus Collection Also Includes Sides, Dessert & Recommended Sutter Home Wine Pairings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodbye, burger boredom! Just in time for grilling season, meal inspiration leader eMeals has assembled a new bonus recipe collection featuring the top five creations from last year's Sutter Home Build a Better Burger® Recipe Contest, including the Italian-inspired Via Napoli burger that won the eye-popping $25,000 grand prize. Also included are accompaniments, recommended Sutter Home wine pairings, and one-click shopping that makes quick work of gathering the ingredients for what's sure to rank as one of the standout meals of the summer.

eMeals helps you beat burger boredom with these winning recipes from Sutter Home's Build a Better Burger® Recipe Contest.

Choose the $25,000 burger and/or four runner-ups: Available free on eMeals' Build a Better Burger landing page or in the Occasions Plan in the eMeals app for subscribers, the new collection offers options for a wide range of palates and protein preferences. The prize-winning Via Napoli Burger blends ground pork, Italian sausage, onion and sun-dried tomatoes and tops each patty with crispy prosciutto and a lemon-basil aioli. You also get step-by-step recipes for Goat-Cheese-Basil Stuffed Burger with Blackberry Cabernet Barbecue Sauce and Crispy Onion Strings and A Zinful Beef Burger (both made with ground beef); Char Siu Glazed Banh Mi Burgers with Pickled Carrots and Pork Pate (made with ground sirloin, chuck and pork); and Plant-Based Greek Perfection for non-meat eaters.

Add sides, dessert and perfect wine pairings: The collection also includes eMeals recipes for Grilled Corn and Cheese-Stuffed Peppers, Southwestern Grilled Potato Salad, Grilled Romaine Wedge Salads and Grilled Strawberry Shortcakes, plus recommended Sutter Home wine pairings for each of the nine dishes. Suggestions range from Sutter Home White Zinfandel, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio and Moscato to Sutter Home Wild Berry and Sweet Peach Infusions – both infused with real fruit juice.

Click to shop: Once you've selected the recipes you're going to make, eMeals will automatically generate a shopping list you can use to self-shop at your local grocery store or tap for online grocery fulfillment from Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B. and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt when placed through the eMeals app. The wines will show up as an option on the list. It's fast, easy, and a great way to ensure you don't forget an ingredient.

Enter your better burger (maybe you'll win $25,000!): Think you've got what it takes to win this year's $25,000 grand prize with your very own burger recipe? Learn more about Sutter Homes' 33rd annual Build a Better Burger Contest, including the official rules and entry form, here. Entries are judged on taste, creativity and ease of preparation (60 minutes tops!) as well as how well the recipe complements the contestant's suggested Sutter Home wine pairing. The entry deadline is July 23.

Make every dinner easy with eMeals: The Build a Better Burger Collection is just one example of how eMeals' meal planning service can simplify dinnertime – and vary it, too. For as little as $5/month, subscribers receive seven dinner menus every week from their choice of 15 dinner plans (Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating, Low Calorie, Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Vegetarian and more), plus regular Occasions Plans and Bonus Collections. Subscribers can also mix and match menus from any style and substitute favorites from previous weeks. Free 14-day trials are available at www.emeals.com.

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

SOURCE eMeals