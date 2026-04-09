Cook Street School of Culinary Arts Announces New Professional Pastry Arts Program in Denver

Eight-week intensive blends classical technique, modern pastry training, hands-on production, and career support for aspiring pastry professionals and serious home bakers

DENVER, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook Street School of Culinary Arts has announced its Professional Pastry Arts Program, a two-month intensive from June 8 to July 31, 2026, designed to help aspiring pastry professionals and passionate home bakers build real-world skills through immersive, technique-driven training. The program runs Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and is structured around a strong hands-on format, with the majority of student time spent actively baking, producing, refining technique, and working in a professional kitchen environment.

Led by Executive Pastry Chef Yna Zuniga, the program is built to go beyond recipes and focus on the "why" behind pastry work. Through lectures, demonstrations, and daily production, students learn the science of ingredients, product behavior, process, organization, sanitation, presentation, and technique application across a wide range of pastries and desserts. Cook Street's educational philosophy emphasizes that understanding method, function, and culinary theory gives students a foundation they can carry into any kitchen, bakery, or entrepreneurial setting.

Over the course of the eight-week curriculum, students move from foundational pastry and bread work into more advanced production. Topics include breads, tart doughs, custards, meringues, sugar work, choux pastry, cakes, cookies, quick breads, laminated doughs, frozen desserts, alternative pastry applications, chocolate, mousses, entremets, menu development, plating, and regional and global desserts. The program culminates in final assessments and a public bake sale capstone that gives students the opportunity to demonstrate both technical growth and production readiness.

Students can expect an immersive schedule of approximately 240 training hours, with a student-to-teacher ratio of 10:1 in the kitchen. In addition to practical pastry education, the program includes ServSafe® certification, required textbooks, a pastry kit, uniforms, class materials, and support services aimed at helping students prepare for the next stage of their careers. Cook Street also offers résumé development, interview coaching, networking support, and job placement assistance for qualifying graduates. Upon successful completion, students receive a Certificate of Pastry Arts.

"Cook Street has been delivering high-level culinary education for over 25 years, and we have seen an increase in demand for pastry-focused education since the pandemic. With Chef Yna at the helm, we are finally confident and excited to launch our intensive Pastry Arts Program," said Lindsey Reese, Owner Operator at Cook Street School of Culinary Arts.

Chef Zuniga brings a blend of classical training, contemporary pastry experience, and a student-centered teaching style to the program. The program is designed for both industry-bound students and dedicated home bakers who want to elevate their skill set in a serious, structured setting. The curriculum combines French pastry foundations with international recipes and modern professional applications, helping students gain both technical confidence and a broader understanding of pastry as a craft and career.

"Pastry isn't hard; it's just misunderstood. Everything is based on a few techniques, a deeper understanding of ingredients, and a little more salt than you think. Knowing the 'what, when, how, and why' can help you decipher any recipe," said Chef Zuniga.

Tuition for the Professional Pastry Arts Program is listed at $8,000 total, which includes the administrative fee, books, pastry kit, uniforms, and tuition. Financing options include an early payment discount of up to $1,000 off tuition for students who pay 30 days prior to the start of class, as well as private student loan options, qualifying scholarship support, certain workforce and vocational funding sources, and approved military education benefits, including the Post-9/11 GI Bill®. Cook Street encourages prospective students to speak directly with admissions to discuss the financing path that best fits their situation and to confirm current pricing details and start dates.

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts has served the Denver community for more than 25 years and is approved and regulated by the Colorado Department of Higher Education Division of Private Occupational Schools. The school's mission is to provide intensive training, education, and placement support for students transitioning into culinary and baking careers. More information about the Professional Pastry Arts Program is available through Cook Street's admissions team and on the school's website: https://cookstreet.com/baking-pastry-program/.

About Cook Street School of Culinary Arts

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts is a Denver-based culinary school offering intensive professional training programs and recreational culinary education. Founded in 1999, Cook Street focuses on technique-based, hands-on instruction designed to prepare students for long-term success in culinary and pastry careers. The school offers accelerated professional programs in a real kitchen environment and is committed to education that blends science, theory, history, creativity, and practical application.

Media Contact

Lindsey Reese, Owner Operator

[email protected]

303-308-9300

SOURCE Cook Street School of Culinary Arts