Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids Opens 100th Hair Salon

SALT LAKE CITY, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids, the fastest-growing children's haircutting franchise in the country, reached a new milestone, opening the 100th salon in Highland Ranch, Colo.

"Today is a proud day as we open the 100th Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids location," said Neal Courtney, CEO of the brand. "Our mission is to provide each and every child with a quality, fun haircut experience. Within three years, we have been able to grow the brand and now offer this experience in 100 salons across 23 states and Canada. Further, we have been honored to see our franchise partners become entrepreneurs and flourish. Hitting this milestone is a testament to not only our brand's mission, but our franchisees hard work and dedication to the brand."

Already cemented as the fastest-growing haircutting franchise in the U.S., Cookie Cutters continues to expand. In addition to the 100 salons open and operating, Cookie Cutters has over 200 additional stores in various stages of development, with 30 salons estimated to open in 2019. Over two-thirds of the brand's current salon count opened since 2017.

"Opening 100 salons is no small feat and we could not have done it without our engaged franchisees and loyal customers," Alexis Courtney, COO, added. "It is because of them that we will continue to propel the brand forward and open another 100 salons in the coming years."

Over the past 25 years, Cookie Cutters has offered an interactive haircut experience that both children and parents won't soon forget. Upon entering the salon, children are welcomed by an in-store playground where they can climb and slide. Come time for the haircut, each station on the cutting floor is outfitted with unique fantasy chairs – from race cars and motorcycles to firetrucks and airplanes – as well as televisions for the kids to watch their favorite shows or play video games. With a balloon, sucker and a smile at the end of each haircut, the Cookie Cutters experience is designed to keep children coming back again and again.

"The past few years have been record-breaking for Cookie Cutters and we have no end in sight," mentioned Neal Courtney. "2019 is gearing up to be one of our most exciting yet."

For more information about Cookie Cutters' franchise opportunity, visit www.kidscuts.com.

About Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids

Founded in 1994 and franchising since 1995, Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids is one of the first and most unique children's' haircutting franchises in the country. Their custom store design includes an in-store playground and video screens, making a Cookie Cutters haircut a truly interactive experience. With fantasy chairs that are only available to Cookie Cutters franchisees, the system is designed to keep children coming back to the salon again and again. There are over 100 salons open and operating in 23 states and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.haircutsarefun.com/.

