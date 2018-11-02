Cookies + Aloha = Love

Sweethearts take many forms, from spouses, children and other family members to besties and anyone you appreciate. Share your aloha with the 2019 Valentine's Day Collection, while supplies last.

Convey heartfelt feelings with the Aloha Heart Window Box. Eighteen cookies show love and thoughtfulness through nine luscious flavors.

The Aloha Heart Tin ensures your gift will be a treasured memory, bearing eight cookies in four flavors. Even after the scrumptious cookies have been enjoyed, other cherished items can be stored inside.

The small Aloha Heart Box shows you care with three of Honolulu Cookie Company's most-popular flavors.

The Mini Aloha Heart Bag is the perfect token of affection, offering big flavors in an adorable, reusable drawstring pouch. In-store customers can choose their own five flavors, while online shoppers can choose a Mini Aloha Heart Bag pre-packed with enduring customer favorites.

The online exclusive Aloha Heart Gift Tower will make an impressive statement, combining the small Aloha Heart Box, the Aloha Heart Tin and Aloha Heart Window Box!

The 2019 Aloha Campaign by Honolulu Cookie Company will focus on sharing the message of Aloha, bringing customers along for the journey of exploration. Family owned and operated, Honolulu Cookie company has been sharing the Spirit of Aloha through world-class products, customer experiences and exquisite packaging since 1998. Our cookies inspired by Hawai'i are handcrafted using the freshest and finest ingredients and are individually wrapped to ensure freshness. Honolulu Cookie Company has 13 locations in Hawai'i; two in Las Vegas and two on Guam. Also find Honolulu Cookie Company cookies at: The DFS Group; Aulani a Disney Resort & Spa; Disney's Polynesian Village Resort; Bloomingdale's; and Tommy Bahama. Connect with us @honolulucookie! Order online at www.honolulucookie.com or call toll free (866) 333-5800.

