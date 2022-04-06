COOKIES & GAGE TO LAUNCH COOKIES ANN ARBOR ON APRIL 8

Cookies in exclusive partnership with Gage Cannabis in Michigan market

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 8, 2022, Gage Cannabis Co. ("Gage") will open Cookies Ann Arbor, a new flagship cannabis provisioning center in the heart of Ann Arbor, with a monumental grand opening celebration. Cookies, the leading lifestyle and cannabis brand in North America, will be located at 2460 W. Stadium Blvd., Ann Arbor.

Based in the Bay Area, Cookies' Co-Founder and CEO Berner is a prolific rapper and entrepreneur along with his partner, Jigga, a highly respected cannabis cultivator and breeder. Berner will be in Ann Arbor for the April 8 grand opening with his signature blue Cookies bus and a group of VIP friends.

"To me, Michigan is one of the biggest markets next to California," said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies. "Not only is it a big market, Michigan is a very educated market when it comes to herb and hash. Michigan smokers are spoiled just like us in Cali. I spent a lot of time in Ann Arbor on my off days during my music tour and I love the vibe there. I look forward to bringing our customer journey and new flavors to one of my favorite towns."

The Cookies store will carry the entire family of Cookies products including, but not limited to the Cookies, Lemonnade, Runtz, PowerzzzUp, Minntz and Grandiflora lines. The store will be operated by Gage in an exclusive partnership with Cookies.

A special grand opening weekend will include music, a gaming trailer, food trucks and special giveaways. Berner's signature blue Cookies bus will also be on site.

"Gage is excited for this next step in our flourishing partnership with Berner and his Cookies brand," said Gage's President Mike Finos. "Launching a Cookies store right next to the University of Michigan campus is sure to be another big hit. Ann Arbor is a sophisticated cannabis town, and they deserve the best brands."

The 3,939 square-foot Cookies store will employ 25 Ann Arbor residents with good paying jobs and benefits. Gage also has in place a social equity program through which it will share quarterly grants with social equity participants in cities disproportionately impacted by marijuana prohibition. The company plans to give up to $50,000 to a prospective cannabis business owner in any of the 19 social equity cities initially designated by the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency.

In addition to the new Cookie's provisioning center, Gage will dedicate significant shelf space to the display and sale of Cookies products in their nine current Gage locations in Adrian, Battle Creek, Burton, Ferndale, Grand Rapids, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lansing, and Traverse City.

ABOUT COOKIES

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics.The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles and has since expanded to over 40 retail locations in 17 markets across four countries. Cookies was named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. Learn more at cookies.co

ABOUT GAGE

Gage is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan and Canada, and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm's founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. For more information about the company., visit www.gagecannabis.com

