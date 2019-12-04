Cookies & MKSI Investments to Launch Flagship Cannabis Dispensary in Iconic Downtown Oakland Location

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MKSI Investments LLC is pleased to announce the grand opening of Cookies Oakland, a new flagship cannabis dispensary in the heart of downtown Oakland, California, with a kick off event and ribbon cutting on Friday, December 6th.

Located at 1776 Broadway in Oakland, CA, the space is an iconic piece of cannabis history. Formerly, the location served as the headquarters of the famous Oaksterdam University, America's first cannabis college. Later, it was the home of California's Proposition 19, the nation's first ballot measure to legalize the recreational use of cannabis. The building was later transformed into the Oakland Community Partners dispensary by Timothy Sherwood, a cannabis industry veteran and longtime friend and associate of MKSI Investments. When Mr Sherwood passed away in October 2018, OCP was left under the stewardship of Salwa Ibrahim and Martin Kaufman, Co-Founders of MKSI Investments.

"Our roots in legislative reform run deep so keeping this space true to its cannabis legacy was important to us," said Salwa Ibrahim, Co-Founder of MKSI Investments, and Blüm, the nation's first publicly traded cannabis dispensary chain. "Cookies is the global leader in the cannabis industry and compliments Downtown Oakland's thriving business district well, we couldn't think of a better way to honor our friend Timothy."

MKSI Investments was early to partner with Cookies, which is recognized as the world's largest cannabis consumer-recognized label. No other company better represents the intersection of culture and cannabis than Cookies. Known worldwide for its legendary genetics and iconic blue branding, Cookies remains the industry's benchmark.

"The cannabis industry has thrived off and on in Downtown Oakland for over 20 years," said Martin Kaufman, CEO of MKSI Investments. "The Bay Area cannabis market has been great to us. With the Fox Theater, the Paramount Theater and multiple high rises within blocks of the store, we're looking forward to putting tons of top notch cannabis out there for consumers to enjoy. It's a shame our friend Tim didn't live to see his plan to fruition but I know he'd be proud."

"We couldn't have found a better location in Oakland, being in the old Oaksterdam location and next to Dope Era is a blessing," said Berner, founder and CEO of Cookies. "With Oakland being home to our partners at Grandiflora and one of the cities alongside San Francisco to kick off the 215 movement back in '96, it was only right to bring Cookies to the Town."

Cookies Oakland will officially open with a ribbon cutting event on December 6th at 10am. The first 100 customers will receive a free gift, and those who spend $250 or more will receive an invite to an exclusive, off site, grand opening party, featuring a live DJ, drinks, and more. The VIP party takes place from 4pm - midnight, with food available from 5-8pm. Cookies Oakland will carry the entire family of Cookies products including Cookies, Lemonnade, Runtz, PowerzzzUp, Minntz and Grandiflora lines.

ABOUT MKSI

MKSI is a private cannabis investment fund and business accelerator founded by Martin Kaufman and Salwa Ibrahim, who both have a wide range of experience in the legal cannabis industry. They have spent decades successfully founding, leading and supporting companies across every aspect of the industry, from agriculture to advocacy, private equity to real estate, retail and beyond. MKSI's experienced team of entrepreneurs identifies strategic opportunities and leverages a deep network of talent to turn creativity into results. Today, MKSI lends expertise, network, capital and experience to cannabis companies with unique potential for long-term success.

For MKSI Investments: https://mksiinvestments.com/

About Cookies

Curated for the connoisseur, the Cookies brand leads global cannabis culture from its headquarters in the Bay Area, California. Cookies has the most in-demand, fast-moving, premium-priced cannabis products in the world, with a library of over 50 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, outdoor, and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, vape carts, edibles, and gel caps. Cookies' two flagship stores in Los Angeles on Melrose and Maywood plus a third location in Redding are stocked with elite, designer, high-end cannabis varieties grown in-house for unparalleled product quality control.

To learn more, please visit www.cookiescalifornia.com. For Berner's full bio, interview requests, and more information please contact press@cookiescalifornia.com.

