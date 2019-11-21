Cookies by Design Announces First International Expansion

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cookies by Design®, the Original Cookie Bouquet company and the USA's largest franchisor of creatively designed cookie gifts, today announced its first International Master Franchise Agreement in Canada. https://www.cookiesbydesign.com

"Our vision has always been for Cookies by Design to become a source of enjoyment for people around the world — whether it's a delicious, freshly baked gift for that special occasion or a unique, customized cookie bouquet for a loved one, or someone with an entrepreneurial spirit realizing their dream by opening their own Cookies by Design® store," said Jack Long, CEO and President of Cookies by Design. "Now that we have established an incredible brand with a strong foothold in the U.S., we see International expansion as one of the next major opportunities for our growth."

Cookies by Design® expects to open more than 30 locations internationally over the next three years. The growth will be accomplished primarily through a mix of territory and master development agreements.

As part of the initiative, Cookies by Design® has partnered with Fran Counsel Group to help identify prospective development partners specifically in the Canadian, GCC (Gulf Cooperative Council), and MENA (Middle East and North Africa).

"The Cookies by Design® franchise is a compelling combination of a unique business proposition, proven system, powerful branding, and multiple revenue streams," said Bachir Mihoubi, CEO of Fran Counsel Group. "It's a flexible model that can be scaled quickly with a very reasonable cost of entry. We are delighted to be working with this innovative brand to develop the Canadian, G.C.C., and MENA markets."

"We have a tremendous opportunity for franchisees interested in helping us expand our brand throughout the world," said Jack Long, CEO and President of Cookies by Design®. "The popularity of personalized and customized freshly baked cookie gifts is universal, spanning all cultures, and we look forward to becoming the global leader in delivering products that make customers say 'WOW,' in all languages."

Cookies by Design® was recently ranked in the "Top 50 Franchises by SBA Default rates" (#16 out of Top 50) in the US.

ABOUT COOKIES BY DESIGN®

For over 30 years, Cookies by Design has been delighting people across the US with a unique and delicious gifting alternative to flowers. Our ability to create custom cookie bouquet designs with a personalized message as well as provide local hand delivery set us apart. Our customers are thrilled with Cookies by Design's ease of service and creativity that delivers their gift with a personal touch.

