Cookies by Design Enters Next Chapter with New Look and Fresh Take on Cookie Gift Delivery

PLANO, Texas, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cookies by Design®, The Original Cookie Bouquet Company and the nation's leader in cookie bouquet delivery, announced today the unveiling of a major rebranding initiative. The transformation of the international cookie company was prompted in 2020 by the surge in demand across both the gifting and food delivery industries. Cookies by Design invested in scalable infrastructure, supported ongoing international expansion, enhanced their product mix, redefined target markets, optimized eCommerce experiences, and reimagined the brand's identity - providing consumers across the US & Canada with a fresh take on handcrafted cookie gifts delivered nationwide.

Key Operational Announcements:

Locations, International Expansion - Canada

Locations, US Expansion - Indianapolis Coming 2022

New Leadership, Corporate - Marketing, Finance, Product Development, B2B Sales

Nationwide Delivery – Exclusive Enterprise-Level Partnership with FedEx

Nationwide Delivery – Sunday Delivery

Website, Customer Support – Live Chat

Website, Enhanced Payment Options – Afterpay Partnership

Product Development, Market Trends – Decorating Kits, Improved Seasonal Offerings

Infrastructure, Central Bakery - $300K in New Equipment / Machinery

in New Equipment / Machinery B2B Client Base Growth – Custom Cookie Bulk Orders for Fortune 500 Brands

Marketing, New Affiliate Marketing Channel – Advertise Purple

Marketing, Brand Studies – New Brand Identity, Logo, Shop Signage, Packaging - Summer 2021

– New Brand Identity, Logo, Shop Signage, Packaging - Summer 2021 Finance, Transactions and PCI Compliance – 5 Year Agreement with Bank of America and FiServe

Founded in 1983, the company offers a wide range of products and services to celebrate life's moments with Same-Day and Nationwide Delivery services. As the nation's largest franchisor of handcrafted cookie gifts, the company recently announced international expansion with a secondary HQ in Toronto, Canada, with plans to expand to 10 shops in the region. At the global headquarters in the US, Cookies by Design implemented key changes in leadership across Marketing, Finance, Product Development, and Corporate Sales.

Results from an independent brand study in 2020 confirmed opportunities to shift the brand's target demographic, improve unaided brand recall, elevate brand perception, and modernize the web browsing experience.

The new brand mark pays homage to the company's iconic 7-cookie bouquet and embraces a friendly, yet modern simplicity that allows the brightly decorated products to shine through without concern of clashing color palettes. The brand rollout will continue through Summer 2021.

"We are delighted to launch a fresh new look for Cookies by Design. Our brand reflects who we are not just today, but also for years to come," said Jack Long, President and CEO of Cookies by Design. "Our customers are what makes our business so special and so rewarding. Over the coming months we will be launching some compelling new products and services that we believe will further enhance our reputation for quality, value, service and the capacity to create sensational personalized gifts that are truly one of a kind."

The brand's newly deployed eCommerce updates include Customer Support Live Chat features, revamped product collections, improved cart & checkout processes, an additional payment option with Afterpay, and new Sunday Delivery options.

Investments in infrastructure improvements include $300K in equipment and machinery at their largest bakery in Plano, TX.

For the accounting division, a five-year agreement with Bank of America and FiServe has been reached to manage website transactions and PCI compliance, setting the groundwork for coming years.

With over 1 million cookies delivered each month and growing nationwide delivery demands, Cookies by Design announces their exclusive partnership with FedEx as an Enterprise Client.

Dedicated to the mission of sharing life's moments - even when we couldn't physically be together - the cookie company developed a new assortment of cookie decorating kits, limited-time seasonal flavors, and whimsical cookie gifts to keep friends and families connected throughout 2020. Many of these projects paved the way to where the company is today - emerging ready for the next chapter.

To learn more about Cookies by Design, visit www.cookiesbydesign.com, stop by one of over 50 US franchise locations, or call 855.COOKIES.

About Cookies by Design

For over 35 years, Cookies by Design has been delighting people across the US and Canada with a unique and delicious gifting alternative to flowers. Our ability to create custom cookie bouquet designs with a personalized message as well as provide local hand delivery set us apart. Our customers are thrilled with Cookies by Design's ease of service and creativity that delivers their gift with a personal touch. Discover the full line of gourmet cookie gifts at https://www.cookiesbydesign.com.

