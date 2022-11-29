Cookies By Design has been Awarded the Best Cookie Decorating Kits

The best Christmas Cookie Decorating Kit from Cookies By Design is now available to order online for the holidays. Tweet this

"Our cookie decorating kits are great for corporate team building events, hosting a family cookie decorating night, holiday party favors, or for anyone looking for creative and unique holiday gift ideas to send to loved ones," says Carrie Layne, Director of Digital Marketing at Cookies By Design.

Cookie decorating kits have consistently been one of the best sellers for The Original Cookie Bouquet Company, which was recently rebranded as Cookies By Design. The cookie decorating kits are available for other special occasions like Thanksgiving, Valentine's Day, birthdays, Mother's Day, and Easter, and cookie decorating tutorials are available on the Cookies By Design YouTube and TikTok pages.

Corporate logo-branded and custom cookies are very popular, and the 'Cookies for Santa' Favors, Gourmet Cookies, and Chocolate Truffles can be served at holiday parties and given as hostess gifts, too.

Cookies By Design is celebrating 40 years of service in 2023 and has been delighting people across the US and Canada with a unique and delicious gifting alternative to flowers. Our ability to create custom cookie bouquet designs with a personalized message as well as provide local same-day hand delivery and nationwide delivery services sets us apart.

Our customers are thrilled with Cookies By Design's ease of service and creativity that delivers their gift with a personal touch. Discover the full line of gourmet cookie gifts at https://www.cookiesbydesign.com.

Carrie Layne

Cookies By Design

1-855-COOKIES

[email protected]

SOURCE Cookies by Design