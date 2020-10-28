Cookies Continues Expansion Into Washington State by Opening First Retail Location In Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The next era in top-shelf cannabis products and retail experience is taking hold in the Pacific Northwest, as the international premiere cannabis lifestyle brand COOKIES comes to Washington State on Wednesday, Oct. 28th.

COOKIES is rebranding the existing 2,700-square-foot High Society dispensary in Tacoma and in addition to an array of COOKIES top-shelf genetics, the full COOKIES family of brands will be available, including LEMONNADE, RUNTZ and MINNTZ.

Tacoma, a longtime focal point of the Northwest's vibrant rap and hip-hop scene, provides the perfect setting for COOKIES' brand expansion in Washington State. The venerable High Society will continue to provide differentiated high-quality products, but this time, with the COOKIES' brand at the helm, with a new unique retail experience.

"Our team is excited and humbled to open a store in Washington. Washington was one of the first states to legalize cannabis and for that, we are grateful and proud that we get to share COOKIES in such a sophisticated market." said Berner, Founder and CEO of COOKIES. "Tacoma specifically has always supported me and my music for years and I'm excited to embrace the culture there and keep offering new and authentic genetics."

In establishing Washington as a premier hub for COOKIES' connoisseur-grade strains, Berner and HASH AGENCY Founder Josh Berman, took one of America's oldest adult-use cannabis markets to a new level with COOKIES' unrivaled genetics and diverse house of brands. Berner previously worked with HASH AGENCY to bring EXOTIKZ to the Washington market in 2017, as one of the first IP licensing plays in legal cannabis. The brands LEMONNADE and RUNTZ soon followed. Prospective partners are thoroughly vetted by HASH AGENCY, with a focus on experience, quality and consistency.

"Working on the front lines with the elite COOKIES team to help fulfill the vision for Washington State is unquestionably dream fulfilling," said Berman, President of HASH AGENCY. "Watching Berner set the world on fire by taking COOKIES from the Bay Area to the world provides the leadership that allows us to push the limits of this industry further every day."

The two entrepreneurs have long shared a vision where music and street culture synergize with cannabis for a deep and unique connection with consumers. Berner continues to grow a global following for COOKIES with roots in the West Coast and Southern music scenes.

COOKIES will further expand its presence and portfolio across Washington and is currently available at over 400 of the best Washington dispensaries with the widest array of COOKIES Family SKUs outside of California. Visit the Tacoma location at 3111 S Pine St. Tacoma, WA 98409.

About COOKIES

COOKIES is more than a premiere cannabis company, it is an authentic lifestyle brand with passionate fans all over the world. Founded in 2008 by Berner, the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur, and his partner Jai, (a Bay Area cultivator and breeder). The company went mainstream in 2011 and has grown its business through the combination of globally recognized premium genetics, social media influence, and popular culture resonance. COOKIES is constantly launching new breeding projects and differentiated brands and has quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise: authenticity and innovative genetics.

Today, COOKIES is one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and throughout the world. The company and its product are recognized globally and offer a stable of over 85 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps and vape carts. COOKIES ' all seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at every step—from cultivation and production to retail experience. With a deep commitment to restorative justice and progressive drug policy, COOKIES actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy work and social equity initiatives.

About Hash Agency

Hash Agency is the leading cannabis IP licensing organization headquartered in the world's most mature cannabis market: Seattle, Washington. Hash Agency is the brainchild of founder Josh Berman, whose previous work in cannabis includes founding PDA Magazine, PDA Lounge (2012, 2014) and 4evergreen Group (2010). He was also instrumental in the development of Have a Heart Retail group.

SOURCE COOKIES

