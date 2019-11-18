Cookies for Kids Campaign: A Huge Success

ROANOKE, Texas, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS International partnered with 100 DFW Area Chick-fil-A Operators to make a big impact on childhood hunger. For two weeks in August, the profits from every cookie sold went to feed children in need. The results are in and the campaign was a huge success!

Elizabeth Fritz, owner of the Keller Chick-fil-A store presenting the Cookies for Kids Campaign Proceeds Check to SOS International on behalf of 100 DFW Area CFA Operators. $33,000 to benefit hungry children here in North Texas. The Chick-fil-A cow and team member helping pack boxes of food for children in need in North Texas.

November 13, 2019, Elizabeth Fritz, Owner of the Keller Chick-fil-A, joined SOS International on behalf of all the DFW Operators, to present a check for $33,000, proceeds from the campaign, to feed local children in the Metroplex. Joined by the Chick-fil-A cow and fellow team members, they jumped in to help pack food boxes that will benefit local foster families during the holidays. For children on the free and reduced lunches plan, school breaks create an added stress for food. These boxes will help families feed their children during the school break. It was a morning full of food, fun and hope for so many children in North Texas.

"We are so thankful for our friends at Chick-fil-A, and the way they are sacrificing their profits to make sure that children in our community get to eat! 1 in 4 children in the Metroplex are food insecure and when Liz and the other Chick-fil-A owners in the DFW area heard that, they jumped in to be part of the solution. 'Cookies for Kids' was a huge success and we are excited for how many meals we will be able to feed all because people ate cookies!" said Dwayne Weehunt, President & Founder of SOS International. Chick-fil-A, is committed to giving back and helping families in their local community and this is a beautiful example of how they do that.

SOS International develops real solutions to the problems that at-risk children face everyday, while building self-sufficiency. They focus on 4 main areas: food, water, education and trafficking rescue and rehabilitation. With programs in the metroplex around the world, their main headquarters in here in Roanoke, TX. For more information on their feeding programs or how you can be part of the solution visit www.sosresponds.org/feeding.

