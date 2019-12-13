COOKIES, leading cannabis and lifestyle brand to debut family of brands at 2019 Emerald Cup

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cookies, the leading lifestyle and cannabis brand in North America, is proud to bring its family of brands and products to Emerald Cup this year, which will be held December 14-15 in Santa Rosa, California. The festival marks the first time that Cookies' new brands, Minntz and Grandiflora, as well as its existing partnerships with Lemonnade, Powerzzzup Genetics and Runntz, will be all available in the same location. Cookies has been working steadily to grow its family of brands, entering into exclusive partnerships and collaborations to offer new strains and innovative genetics using the highest-quality breeders and product. The variety of product it is offering at Emerald Cup speaks to organic growth of the brand, which has been driven entirely by consumer demand. In total, Cookies' family of brands will have over 40 strains present at Emerald Cup.

"Emerald Cup is one of the most important cups in the industry. Northern California has birthed some of the best genetics in the world. It's our way to come together and show what's up next and also to provide cultivators with seeds for next year's planting schedule," said Berner, founder and CEO of Cookies. "This will be the first time we will be showcasing all of our brands' new flower, full melt hash and seed drops together under one roof and it feels good to do it in our backyard."

Known for its globally recognized flavor profiles and hard-to-find genetics, Cookies' namesake brand will have new strains available at Emerald Cup, including Georgia Pie, Pancakes, and Minntz's breakout strain, The Soap. Festival attendees can expect the same game-changing genetics that has given Cookies a cult-like following.

Consumers should also be excited about new strains dropping from Cookies' new Minntz brand. Minntz was born from the partnership of legendary brands Seed Junkies and Cookies. Seed Junkies' strains are derived from a lineage of exceptional breeders who are now producing craft flowers; their commitment to craft and quality made them a natural fit for a partnership with Cookies.

Cookies is also proud to have strains and seeds from Oakland bred and cultivated Grandiflora Genetics available at Emerald Cup. Cookies announced their partnership with Grandiflora in July of 2019, reinforcing the company's commitment not only to Grandiflora's top-shelf genetics, but also to the Cannabis Social Equity Program, of which Grandiflora breeder Mark McCafferty is a beneficiary. Grandiflora is known for breeding some of the hottest genetics in the world and delivering some of the most exotic, high-end cannabis the market has to offer, and the Emerald Cup drop will be no exception. New strains to look out for are Yahemi, Super Charger, and Pineapple Piss. In addition to their flower, Grandiflora will also be dropping new seeds from their Lemon Sherbert x 4516 strain, though quantity will be limited.

Cookies is proud to be the sole Emerald Sponsor of the 2019 Emerald Cup and premiere sponsor of the Sunshine Stage. Recognizing the growth and natural evolution of Emerald Cup from a community festival to a global movement, Cookies decided to match that evolution and increased demand by bringing strains from all of its family of brands to the Emerald Cup consumer for the first time ever, marking a momentous time in cannabis culture. Cookies' product can be found at Emerald Cup adjacent to the Sunshine Stage, under Cookies' iconic white and blue dome.

ABOUT COOKIES

Cookies is more than a premiere cannabis company, it is a lifestyle. Founded in 2012 by Berner, the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur, and his partner Jai, Bay Area cultivator and breeder, the company built its identity by seamlessly combining new, top-tier genetics, the internet, and music. Backed by the music industry, social media, and the countless Youtube vlogs documenting the brand's growth and breeding projects, Cookies quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise; authenticity and innovative genetics.

Today, Cookies is one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in the United States. The company and its products are recognized globally, and offer a stable of over 50 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, outdoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps and vapes.

Cookies operates two flagship stores in Los Angeles, and two new locations in the Bay area. In addition to its selection of curated cannabis products, the company also sells apparel and accessories for both men and women.

To learn more, please visit www.cookiescalifornia.com . For Berner's full bio, interview requests, and more information please contact press@cookiescalifornia.com .

