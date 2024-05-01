Cookies Market size in US to record USD 3.17 billion growth from 2024-2028, Improvements in clean labeling and packaging of cookies is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The cookies market size in US is estimated to grow by USD 3.17 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.78% during the forecast period.

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Improvements in clean labeling and packaging of cookies:

Consumers want cookies with simple, real ingredients. Manufacturers are responding by making cookies without artificial additives or preservatives, and without high-fructose corn syrup. They're using natural sweeteners and flavors instead. Allergen information is clear for people with food allergies.



Organic and non-GMO cookies are popular, with labels showing certifications. Eco-friendly packaging, like recyclable or biodegradable materials, is important to environmentally conscious consumers. Brands are reducing excessive packaging and single-use plastics, offering smaller sizes and bulk options.



Packaging includes clear nutrition info, like calories and macronutrients, so consumers can make informed choices. Resealable options keep cookies fresh and reduce waste. Marketing focuses on quality and natural ingredients. These improvements will boost the market for cookies in the coming years.

Major Challenges:

Competition from healthier snacks

Consumers today want snacks that fit their health goals. They're avoiding cookies because of high sugars, fats, and artificial stuff. Instead, they're choosing snacks like granola bars and yogurt for their nutrients like fiber and vitamins. People on diets or with dietary needs, like gluten-free, prefer snacks made for them.



They like snacks with simple ingredients, not lots of processing. Plus, they think healthier snacks are better for them.



Nut snacks, for example, are seen as good for fats and protein, unlike cookies, which are treats. Healthier snacks often have labels saying things like "low sugar" or "gluten-free," which attract health-minded buyers. So, the cookies market in the US might not grow as much because of the competition from healthier snacks.

Analyst Review

In the United States, the cookies market is growing with bakers creating a wide variety of bakery products. They use functional ingredients like low-fat and sugar-free options to cater to health-conscious consumers. Home bakers also contribute, making healthy batches of cookies with oats and digestive ingredients. For those with dietary restrictions, gluten-free options are available.

Cookies come in different types like bar, molded, and rolled, often packaged in rigid packaging for protection. Lighting systems and signaling devices enhance road safety during transportation. Efficiency is key in production, with a focus on reliability, visibility, and energy efficiency. This aligns with the lifestyle of consumers who seek convenient and nutritious snacks.

The market responds with vehicles equipped with advanced lighting equipment for safe transportation. Overall, the cookies market in the US thrives on innovation and meeting consumer demands for quality, variety, and safety.

Market Overview

From traditional favorites like oatmeal and digestive cookies to specialty options like gluten-free and sugar-free varieties, there's something for everyone. Home bakers are also getting in on the action, creating healthy batches of cookies using low-fat and functional ingredients.

When it comes to packaging, options abound, with rigid packages keeping cookies safe and fresh. Lighting systems and signaling devices ensure road safety for delivery vehicles, while energy-efficient equipment keeps production costs down.

Consumers, with their spending power, are driving demand for cookies that align with their lifestyles, whether they're following a gluten-free diet or seeking out healthier options. The reliability and visibility of cookie packages on store shelves are crucial for attracting buyers.

In this bustling market, operational efficiency is key for bakers and manufacturers alike, ensuring that cookies are produced quickly and with minimal waste. With so much variety and innovation, the US cookies market shows no signs of slowing down.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Plain And Butter-based Cookies



Chocolate-based Cookies



Other Cookies

Packaging

Rigid Packaging



Flexible Packaging

Geography

North America

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

