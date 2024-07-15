Cookies Market size is set to grow by USD 28.36 billion from 2024-2028, Growing emphasis on product premiumization to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cookies market size is estimated to grow by USD 28.36 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period. Growing emphasis on product premiumization is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing popularity of clean labeled cookies. However, high energy costs for bakery processors poses a challenge. Key market players include Arcor Group, Bahlsen GmbH and Co. KG, Barilla G. E R. Fratelli Spa, Billys Farm, Biscuit Holding SAS, Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Deweys Bakery Inc., Emmys Organics LLC, FUEL10K Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., PT Mayora Indah Tbk, Starbucks Corp., UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd., and Yildiz Holding A.S..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Plain and butter-based cookies, Chocolate-based cookies, and Other cookies), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Arcor Group, Bahlsen GmbH and Co. KG, Barilla G. E R. Fratelli Spa, Billys Farm, Biscuit Holding SAS, Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Deweys Bakery Inc., Emmys Organics LLC, FUEL10K Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., PT Mayora Indah Tbk, Starbucks Corp., UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd., and Yildiz Holding A.S.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The cookies market is witnessing a significant trend towards clean labeling due to increasing consumer awareness regarding the health implications of different ingredients. Many countries, including the US, the UK, and Germany, have implemented stringent regulations to ensure transparency in product formulation and labeling. Manufacturers are responding by using a minimal number of recognizable and health-perceived ingredients in their cookie production. This streamlined approach not only benefits consumers but also simplifies the production process. As a result, the global cookies market is expected to grow during the forecast period as manufacturers prioritize transparency and consumer trust.

The cookies market is experiencing exciting trends with the rise of filled cookies and specialty varieties, including chocolate chips, pineapple, and oats. Retail stores and online retail continue to dominate sales, while foodservice and emerging regions present new opportunities. Bakery manufacturers are innovating with vegan and sugar-free options, such as vegan Oreos and sugar-free drop cookies. Alternative ingredients like functional and low-fat ingredients are also gaining popularity. Manufacturing costs remain high, but consumer spending power is increasing. Urbanization and marketing methods are driving growth in the snack segment, with hand-made and gluten-free cookies appealing to health-conscious consumers. Chronic diseases and transparency of ingredients are key concerns, leading to demand for cookies with digestive and functional ingredients. Dunkin and other major brands dominate the bar cookies segment, but niche players offer unique flavors like pumpkin cobbler cookies. Overall, the cookies market is dynamic and competitive, with bakers constantly innovating to meet consumer preferences.

Market Challenges

The baking of cookie products is an energy-intensive process in the food industry. A primary concern for bakeries is the rising energy costs. Electrical energy is extensively used in various bakery operations, including mixing, dividing, proving, molding, baking, de-panning, slicing, and cooling. For instance, motors and drives consume electricity during mixing processes. Ovens are significant energy consumers, using both electricity and gas for heating. Indirect ovens have a weekly specific energy consumption (SEC) of approximately 590-950 kWh/ton for gas and over 30-60 kWh/ton for electricity. Similar SEC values apply to indirect ovens, with around 220 kWh/ton for gas and over 6 kWh/ton for electricity. These high energy consumption levels lead to increased operational costs for industrial bakeries. An average bakery's annual energy bill can reach USD1 million , with proving, baking, and cooling accounting for USD500,000 - USD700,000 , and the oven representing USD400,000 - USD500,000 . The substantial energy costs will decrease profit margins for end-users, negatively impacting the global cookies market during the forecast period.

, with proving, baking, and cooling accounting for - , and the oven representing - . The substantial energy costs will decrease profit margins for end-users, negatively impacting the global cookies market during the forecast period. The Global Cookies Market faces several challenges in meeting consumer demands. With the rise of Snickerdoodles and other natural flavor trends, companies like Better Cookies and Choc Chip Minis must innovate to stay competitive. Pastries, cereals, and even cookies infused with Caramel Flavored Minis present new opportunities. However, catering to consumers with Glutamic disorders, Lactose intolerance, and Celiac Disease requires careful consideration. Premium cookies, gifting options, and chocolates are key brand creation strategies. Consumer tastes continue to shift towards Gluten-free, Organic, Low-sugar options, driven by health and wellbeing concerns. Convenience and snacking trends favor E-commerce and Online Retailing. Branding tactics, Disposable Income, Demographics, and Global Economic Conditions also impact market growth. Regulations, Supply Chain Disruptions, and Health issues like Obesity, Diabetes, and Lifestyle diseases necessitate Healthy Alternatives. Global expansion, Regulations, and Distribution Channel challenges persist. Classic favorites like Chocolate Chip Cookies and Oatmeal Cookies remain staples, while Shortbread Cookies offer a unique twist.

Segment Overview

This cookies market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Plain and butter-based cookies

1.2 Chocolate-based cookies

1.3 Other cookies Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Plain and butter-based cookies- The global cookies market experiences significant demand for plain and butter-based cookies, particularly in countries like China, India, and the UK, where they complement hot beverages such as tea and coffee. Notable vendors include Mondelez, Britannia Industries (Britannia), Mayora Group, and Parle Products. This market segment is competitive, especially in developing countries like India and Brazil, due to price sensitivity. Manufacturers differentiate through innovative packaging and advertising, while consumer awareness drives demand for clean labeling and health-focused cookies. UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd. (UNIBIC) offers sugar-free butter and multigrain cookies in India. However, health concerns surrounding artificial sugars, added colors, trans fat, and high caloric value may negatively impact butter-based cookie sales during the forecast period, leading to slow market growth.

The US cookies market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for convenient and indulgent snacks. Key players are innovating with new flavors and healthier options, including organic and gluten-free cookies, to cater to diverse preferences.

The global plant-based protein products market is expanding rapidly due to rising health consciousness and environmental concerns. Consumers are seeking alternatives to animal-based proteins, leading to a surge in demand for plant-based products such as tofu, tempeh, and protein powders, with key players investing in product innovation and sustainability.

Research Analysis

The cookies market is experiencing a surge in demand due to shifting consumer preferences towards healthier snacking options. Functional ingredients, such as low-fat and sugar-free ingredients, are increasingly being used to cater to this trend. Home bakers are also contributing to the market's growth, with the rise of hand-made, artisanal cookies gaining popularity. Urbanization and increasing consumer spending power are also driving demand for cookies, particularly in emerging regions. Marketing methods, such as social media and influencer marketing, are being used to reach consumers. Gluten-free, organic, and low-sugar cookies are popular alternatives for those with dietary restrictions. Flavors like pineapple and oats, as well as digestive ingredients, are also gaining traction. E-commerce and online retailing are becoming key channels for cookie sales, with manufacturing costs being a significant factor for bakery manufacturers producing cookies and biscuits for these platforms. Snacking trends continue to shape the market, with chocolate cookies remaining a consumer favorite. Alternative products, such as vegan and keto cookies, are also emerging to cater to diverse consumer tastes.

Market Research Overview

The Cookies Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer spending power, urbanization, and health-conscious trends. Bakers are responding by offering functional ingredients such as low-fat and sugar-free options, as well as gluten-free and vegan cookies for those with dietary restrictions. Transparency of ingredients is also a key factor, with consumers seeking natural flavors and avoiding additives and preservatives. Marketing methods include brand creation, product innovations, and gifting options. High input costs, supply chain disruptions, and global economic conditions pose challenges, but the market continues to expand, driven by consumer tastes and snacking trends. The Global Cookies Market includes segments for Chocolate Chip Cookies, Oatmeal Cookies, Shortbread Cookies, Filled Cookies, Specialty Cookies, and Bar Cookies. Retail Stores, Online Retail, and Foodservice are the primary distribution channels. Flavors range from classic Chocolate Cookies to alternative options like Pineapple and Oats. Regulations and lifestyle diseases like obesity, diabetes, and celiac disease are shaping the market, with organizations like the Celiac Disease Foundation advocating for healthy alternatives.

