Cookies Market size to grow by USD 19.12 Bn | Evolving Opportunities with Bahlsen GmbH and Co. KG and Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the growing emphasis on product premiumization. The growth of the millennial population and the rise in disposable incomes of consumers have increased the demand for premium products. Also, the rising awareness about the benefits of following a healthy diet is increasing the average consumer spending on premium food products made of healthy ingredients. These factors are driving vendors in the market to offer a diverse range of cookies that include an element of premiumization in terms of branding, packaging, and positioning. They are also incorporating ingredients such as dry fruits, seeds, traditional grains, and nuts to differentiate and premiumize their cookies. Such efforts by vendors are expected to drive the growth of the global cookies market during the forecast period.

In addition, the rising popularity of clean labeled cookies is anticipated to boost the growth of the cookies market. However, the high energy costs for bakery processors and the lack of established retail distribution channels in developing countries such as India, Nigeria, and Brazil will challenge the growth of the market.

Major Vendors in the Cookies Market:

The global cookies market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional players. The well-established international and local vendors have a considerable competitive advantage due to factors such as brand loyalty, high investment capability, high product differentiation, and large scale of operations. These vendors differentiate their products predominantly on pricing and packaging aspects. The following are some of the key players identified in the market.

Bahlsen GmbH and Co. KG

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa

Billys Farm

Biscuit Holding SAS

Britannia Industries Ltd.

Campbell Soup Co.

Deweys Bakery Inc.

Emmys Organics Inc.

FUEL10K Ltd.

General Mills Inc .

. ITC Ltd.

Kellogg Co.

Mayora Group

Mondelez International Inc.

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

Starbucks Co.

The Hershey Co.

UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd.

Yildiz Holding AS

Cookies Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Plain and butter-based cookies - size and forecast 2021-2026

Chocolate-based cookies - size and forecast 2021-2026

Other cookies - size and forecast 2021-2026

The plain and butter-based cookies segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The demand for these cookies is high across the world, especially in countries such as China, India, and the UK. They are consumed as complimentary snacks with hot beverages, including tea and coffee. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Cookies Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market will observe maximum growth in North America. About 30% of the overall market growth is expected to originate from this region. The availability of a wide range of flavored cookies and increasing health awareness are driving the growth of the regional market.

Cookies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 19.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.89 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bahlsen GmbH and Co. KG, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Billys Farm, Biscuit Holding SAS, Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Deweys Bakery Inc., Emmys Organics Inc., FUEL10K Ltd., General Mills Inc., ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., Mayora Group, Mondelez International Inc., Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Starbucks Co., The Hershey Co., UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd., and Yildiz Holding AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Plain and butter-based cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Plain and butter-based cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Plain and butter-based cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Plain and butter-based cookies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Plain and butter-based cookies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Chocolate-based cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Chocolate-based cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Chocolate-based cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Chocolate-based cookies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Chocolate-based cookies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Other cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Other cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Other cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Other cookies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Other cookies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa

Exhibit 93: Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa - Overview



Exhibit 94: Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa - Segment focus

10.4 Britannia Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Britannia Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Britannia Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Britannia Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Campbell Soup Co.

Exhibit 100: Campbell Soup Co. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Campbell Soup Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Campbell Soup Co. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Campbell Soup Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Campbell Soup Co. - Segment focus

10.6 ITC Ltd.

Exhibit 105: ITC Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: ITC Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: ITC Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: ITC Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Kellogg Co.

Exhibit 109: Kellogg Co. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Kellogg Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Kellogg Co. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Kellogg Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Kellogg Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Mondelez International Inc.

Exhibit 114: Mondelez International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Mondelez International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Mondelez International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Mondelez International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Mondelez International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 122: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Starbucks Co.

Exhibit 127: Starbucks Co. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Starbucks Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Starbucks Co. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Starbucks Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Starbucks Co. - Segment focus

10.12 The Hershey Co.

Exhibit 132: The Hershey Co. - Overview



Exhibit 133: The Hershey Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: The Hershey Co. - Key news



Exhibit 135: The Hershey Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: The Hershey Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

