Cookies Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% from 2022 to 2027; The rising demand for healthy cookies drives the market growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the cookies market size is estimated to grow by USD 22.44 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast. Download a Sample Report now!

Information Services Market Insights

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cookies Market

Vendors: 15+, Including Arcor Group, Bahlsen GmbH and Co. KG, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Billys Farm, Biscuit Holding SAS, Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Deweys Bakery Inc., Emmys Organics LLC, FUEL10K Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., PT Mayora Indah Tbk, Starbucks Corp., UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Yildiz Holding AS, and Mondelez International Inc. among others

Segments: Product (Plain and butter-based cookies, Chocolate-based cookies, and Other cookies), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Cookies market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - Arcor Group, Bahlsen GmbH and Co. KG, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Billys Farm, Biscuit Holding SAS, Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Deweys Bakery Inc., Emmys Organics LLC, FUEL10K Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., PT Mayora Indah Tbk, Starbucks Corp., UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Yildiz Holding AS, and Mondelez International Inc.

Cookies Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

The rising demand for healthy cookies is notably driving the cookies market growth. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are opting for healthier food options with the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Vendors are offering different new products, with unique flavours, safe ingredients, and packaging. The increasing priority on healthy eating will expand the demand for low-calorie cookies. However, manufacturers also include oats and other digestive fibres in their products. In developed economies such as the US, low-carb and low-sugar diets are becoming popular. The preference for gluten-free cookies is growing among consumers with the increasing prevalence of celiac disease in the world population. According to The Celiac Disease Foundation, about 1.4% of people across the world have celiac disease based on blood testing. About one-third of the population in the US carries the gene variant that causes celiac disease. Patients with celiac disease have to follow a strict gluten-free diet. Such factors are anticipated to boost the demand for gluten-free cookies, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global cookies market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends -

The rising popularity of clean-labelled cookies is an emerging trend shaping the Cookies Market. Clean labelling defines food products with ingredients that are easy to identify. many nations have adopted strict regulations to provide product formulation and labelling transparency, with the increasing consumer understanding about the health impact of different ingredients. However, manufacturers are ensuring that the ingredients in their products are recognized and perceived as healthy by customers. For instance, Orgtree offers millet cookies that contain iron, magnesium, phosphorous, and potassium. Customer awareness about the health implications of different ingredients is rising. Thus, many countries are implementing stringent regulations to ensure transparency in product formulation and labelling. Therefore, manufacturers are expected to adopt clean labelling formulas for cookie production during the forecast period and such factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

KEY challenges -

The lack of organized retail distribution channels in developing markets may hinder the Cookies Market growth. Generally, developing countries lack established retail distribution channels for cookies and confectionery products. This restricts efficiency with respect to the overall domestic distribution of cookies in developing countries such as India, Nigeria, and Brazil. These nations have price-sensitive customers, particularly in rural areas. The distribution network of these nations is mostly unstructured, and global brands face aggressive competition from local companies. In developing countries, cookies are low-priced products. Therefore, they offer limited profit margins across the distribution value chain. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was implemented in India on July 2017, to address transportation and distribution challenges that affect the pricing of products manufactured in the country. However, the inclusion of cookies in the 18% tax bracket negatively impacted established market players' retail distribution. Countries such as China and Brazil are emerging as key exporters of cookie products. However, cookie distribution in these countries is differentiated based on price. Distribution issues and low penetration in rural areas of developing countries may restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The cookies market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Cookies Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cookies market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the cookies market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the cookies market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cookies market vendors

Cookies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 22.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.2 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arcor Group, Bahlsen GmbH and Co. KG, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Billys Farm, Biscuit Holding SAS, Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Deweys Bakery Inc., Emmys Organics LLC, FUEL10K Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., PT Mayora Indah Tbk, Starbucks Corp., UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Yildiz Holding AS, and Mondelez International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cookies market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.3 Plain and butter-based cookies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Chocolate-based cookies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Other cookies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa

12.4 Britannia Industries Ltd.

12.5 Campbell Soup Co.

12.6 Deweys Bakery Inc.

12.7 Emmys Organics LLC

12.8 FUEL10K Ltd.

12.9 ITC Ltd.

12.10 Kellogg Co.

12.11 Mondelez International Inc.

12.12 Nestle SA

12.13 Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

12.14 PepsiCo Inc.

12.15 Starbucks Corp.

12.16 UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd.

12.17 Yildiz Holding AS

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

