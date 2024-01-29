Cooking Features, Choices Live on Under New Federal Energy Conservation Standard for Cooking Appliances

News provided by

Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM)

29 Jan, 2024, 12:12 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new federal energy conservation standard for cooking appliances, released today by the U.S. Department of Energy, will save energy while preserving cooking methods and features valued by home cooks and allowing manufacturers the flexibility necessary to continue innovating. 

The standard sets energy levels for cooking appliances recommended to DOE by a group that included AHAM and environmental and consumer advocacy groups. AHAM and the other organizations jointly negotiated the new standard as part of an agreement involving six product categories. The recommended energy levels will save 9 quadrillion Btus of energy if adopted as proposed. 

"This standard is a win for consumers and energy savings," said Kelly Mariotti, AHAM President & CEO. "Manufacturers will have the flexibility they need to continue offering the features and performance that consumers value in gas and electric cooking products. AHAM, along with consumer and environmental advocates, worked diligently over several months to negotiate the standard for cooking appliances and other products that would result in gains in energy efficiency while allowing manufacturers the lead time to innovate and get the best products to market. We thank DOE for adopting the recommended levels and we ask the Department to follow this success with a speedy release of the test procedure associated with the new standard." 

The cooking standard is the second negotiated under the joint agreement to be released. In addition to cooking products, the negotiations included standards for refrigerators and freezers, wine chillers and similar products, clothes washers, clothes dryers and dishwashers. 

SOURCE Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM)

News Releases in Similar Topics

