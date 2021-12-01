Cooking Three Meals a Day, Seven Days a Week Is Quite a Task. Give Yourself a Break! America's Most Revolutionary Food Concept Is Here and It's Straight Out of Miami Beach

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The long wait has finally come to an end! SQUAREAT, a Miami-based innovative meal plan service, will be accepting online orders starting December 1st.

Created by two Miami fitness enthusiasts, SQUAREAT aims to take meal plan deliveries to the next level thanks to its squared-shape mono portions, which allow to preserve the nutrients, ensure convenience and guarantee tasty, practical and long-lasting meals.

The Squares are made with 100% natural and healthy ingredients. By using innovative cooking methods, based on low temperature cooking and thermal shock, Each mono portion preserves all the nutrients without any additives.

"We are very excited to launch our product. After months spent perfecting our recipes, we strongly believe we found the best way to deliver long lasting fresh food to your homes: in a squared shape! People at first might be a bit skeptical but I'm sure that after trying our squares they will be pleasantly surprised!" – Paolo Cadegiani (CEO) said.

The Squares will initially be available in 15 different flavors: (chicken, beef, salmon, seabass, basmati rice, sweet potato, quinoa, broccoli & spinach, asparagus, zucchini, vegan burger, chocolate pancake, hazelnut, peanut and pistachio & cashew) and can be assorted in 5 different meal plans that can be adjusted to every dietary need and calorie count.

"On Monday December 6th, we will also officially open the doors our Miami beach location at 749 Washington Ave. Visitors will be able to stop by to discover our signature squares" – Vincenzo Foglia (COO) adds.

Visit squareat.com to find out more about their signature squares and how they can be delivered to your home.

Contact Information:

Maria Laura Vacaflores, [email protected], 786-445-5703

SOURCE Squareat