Cooking Wine Market will grow by USD 7.13 billion between 2022-2027, AAK AB, B and G Foods Inc., De Vinco Co., ECOVINAL SL, and MORE- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The cooking wine market is set to grow by USD 7.13 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 8.72% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles- AAK AB, B and G Foods Inc., De Vinco Co., ECOVINAL SL, Eden Foods Inc., Elegre Pty Ltd., Eworldtrade.com, Foshan Haitian Flavoring and Food Co. Ltd., Gourmet Classic Ltd., Goya Foods Inc., Kayco Co., Kroger Co., LinChen Inc., Marina Foods Inc., Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd., PANOS Brands LLC, Pompeian Inc., Roland Foods LLC, Ultrafoods, and World Finer Foods LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cooking Wine Market 2023-2027

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing application and demand for cooking wine in the food industry. Cooking wine, cherished for its low-fat richness, holds a significant place in diverse recipes. Its market growth thrives on health benefits like reduced heart attack risks, type 2 diabetes, and colon cancer. Derived from the original wine, it retains wine's advantages. Red wine, renowned globally, boasts compounds with health benefits, even serving as a natural antioxidant in the meat industry. Increasing awareness of these advantages will drive cooking wine use.

Trend

Increasing wine production stands as a pivotal trend bolstering market expansion for cooking wine. The surge in wine output, supported by government initiatives and grape production growth, fuels the supply of raw materials. This sustains profit margins for cooking wine manufacturers, driving market growth in the forecast period.

Challenge

Counterfeit products and fierce vendor competition pose significant challenges in the cooking wine market. Counterfeit items tarnish brand reputation and hinder authentic sales. Despite regional competition among small to medium-sized vendors, established players leveraging robust distribution networks and premium offerings will thrive amidst growing consumer demands. However, the absence of prominent global vendors remains a threat to market expansion in the forecast period.

The Cooking Wine Market faces a unique challenge in catering to diverse culinary needs with an array of wines such as Red wine, White wine, Sherry, Marsala, and Rice wine. Cooking essentials like Cooking sake, Mirin, Vermouth, both Dry and Sweet white wines, including specialty types like Port wine, Madeira, and Champagne, must be balanced with popular varietals like Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Zinfandel, Riesling, Pinot Grigio, and Chablis. The market must address the demand for both alcohol for cooking and non-alcoholic substitutes, ensuring these flavor enhancers like gourmet cooking wine, wine-based sauces, wine reduction, and even vinegar, align with evolving culinary trends and health-conscious consumers.

Cooking Wine Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The cooking wine market analysis includes End-user, Type, and Geography landscape. This study identifies the business strategies adopted by vendors, the increase in wine production, and the growing household spending on food as one of the prime reasons driving the cooking wine market growth during the next few years.

The household segment will be significant during the forecast period. The household segment of the cooking wine market, catering to home cooking needs, led the market in 2022. Factors like increased household spending, a growing demand for diverse flavors, and rising awareness of its health benefits contributed to its prominence. Urbanization, industrialization, and higher disposable incomes drove expenditure on household products, enhancing purchasing power for condiments. These trends are expected to propel household segment growth, aided by the product's health attributes and popularity across global cuisines. Accessible distribution channels further support its expansion in the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters

The cooking wine market covers the following areas:

Related Reports:

The fortified wine market size is projected to increase by USD 5,199.91 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% between 2022 and 2027.

The organic wine market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.57% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,019.97 million.

