CookOut News Launches to Cover the Business of Outdoor Cooking

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CookOut News LLC has announced the launch of its digital media company. Found at https://www.cookoutnews.com, it covers the business side of the $7 billion a year outdoor cooking industry which includes grills, outdoor pizza ovens, griddles, smokers, fire pits and camp stoves. The news media website has a B2B focus with broad, passionate B2C appeal, which differentiates it from other media coverage in the industry.

"Despite companies like Weber, Traeger, and Solo Stove IPO'ing last year and Blackstone this year, there was a lack of media coverage of the fast growing, outdoor cooking industry," said Wes Wright, the founder of CookOut News. "My passion for business and grilling led me to fill that gap and create CookOut News."

CookOut News focuses on the business of cooking, so their reporting stops where the food starts. It includes coverage of M&A activity, product launches, supply chain issues, manufacturing, capital raising, product development, etc. It's essential information for anybody working in the outdoor cooking industry and interesting for any outdoor cooking enthusiast.

