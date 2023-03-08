Cooks by JCPenney Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed in New Jersey

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with experience representing clients victimized by pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 700 clients in pressure cooker lawsuits across the U.S.

Johnson//Becker filed a lawsuit against Tabletops Unlimited, Inc., on behalf of Kyra Taliaferro. The Complaint alleges the company misrepresented the safety of its Cooks by JCPenney pressure cookers.

The Complaint stated that the product's defects are manifested when the pressure cooker's lid can be removed while built-up pressure is still inside. "When the lid is removed under such circumstances, the pressure trapped within the unit causes the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit..."

According to the Complaint, "The Plaintiff in this case sustained serious and substantial bodily injuries and damages including, but not limited to, burns to her abdomen and right forearm, as a result of the lid's ability to be rotated, opened, and removed while the pressure cooker retained pressure."

Ms. Taliaferro will be represented by Johnson//Becker lawyer Adam J. Kress and Anna R. Rick. Adam J. Kress exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national product liability litigation. He also conducts cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

