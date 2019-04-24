Cooks Venture Announces Retail Launch with FreshDirect

"We couldn't launch with a better partner in the Northeast," says Cooks Venture's CEO Matthew Wadiak." Our partnership goes far beyond joining forces with an established leader in food delivery service. We share a commitment to building a better food system for the future through regenerative practices that have been proven to mitigate climate change."

By purchasing Cooks Venture's chickens from FreshDirect, consumers are engaging with an agricultural ecosystem that has been tested to ensure it is affecting our environment in beneficial ways.

"Providing our customers with the very best food is what we're passionate about at FreshDirect. As part of that commitment, we're thrilled to partner with Cooks Venture to exclusively launch their pasture-raised, slow-growth, heirloom chickens," said David McInerney, CEO at FreshDirect. "We look for partners that care deeply about the food they produce and that's certainly the case with Cooks Venture, whose regenerative farming practices ensure great tasting chicken that you can feel good about feeding your family."

Cooks Venture's chickens will be available at FreshDirect and FoodKick for $3.99/pound starting Wednesday, April 24th with rotisserie chickens coming soon to FreshDirect and FoodKick.

For customers outside of the Northeast, Cooks Venture's presale continues through July with presale prices for two heirloom, slow-growing chickens (3-4 lbs) for $40.00, four for $70.00 and six for $90.00. The chickens will be shipped in curbside recyclable packaging with free shipping nationwide.

About Cooks Venture

Cooks Venture is a next generation food company committed to regenerative agriculture and a truly transparent supply chain for the future. Founded by Matthew Wadiak, the company is built on the well-documented scientific principle that sequestering 1% more carbon in the soil on agricultural lands could reverse climate change. Cooks Venture aims to improve the agricultural supply chain, while promoting regenerative agriculture at all levels, and providing consumers with food choices that are exceptional in quality, taste and completely transparent in process. Cooks Venture is also a Global Animal Partnership Step 4 certified company, which is an animal welfare certification recognized by the ASPCA® Shop With Your Heart program. www.cooksventure.com

About FreshDirect

FreshDirect is the Northeast's leading online fresh food grocer, delivering directly to customers throughout seven states, including the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, and the District of Columbia. FreshDirect is committed to sourcing the freshest and best-tasting meat, fish, produce, and specialty items through direct relationships with suppliers, growers, and farmers. In 2016, FreshDirect expanded its portfolio with the launch of FoodKick, an on-demand business that caters to the needs of urban dwellers with a curated selection of food, alcohol, and essentials—all delivered in as little as an hour. Launched in 2002, FreshDirect is a privately held company headquartered in Bronx, NY. www.fdirect.co/cventure

About Regenerative Agriculture

Regenerative Agriculture refers to working with nature to utilize photosynthesis and healthy soil microbiology to draw down carbon. This has the potential to reverse global warming and create a healthier food system. For more information, review the Rodale Institute's recent study.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Matthews

press@cooksventure.com

646-284-7923

SOURCE Cooks Venture

Related Links

https://cooksventure.com

