Cookware Manufacturer Highlights PFAS-Free Cast Iron and Carbon Steel as Industry Faces Increased Scrutiny of Non-Stick Coatings

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As scrutiny of so-called "forever chemicals" in consumer products continues to grow, Smithey Ironware, an American manufacturer of cast iron and carbon steel cookware, is highlighting traditional cookware materials as a durable, PFAS-free alternative to chemically coated non-stick pans.

For generations, seasoned cast iron was widely used in both home and professional kitchens to prevent food from sticking, relying on a naturally developed surface created through heat and oil rather than synthetic coatings. In the mid-20th century, chemically coated non-stick cookware—often made with compounds such as PFOA and PTFE—became more prevalent. These substances are now classified within the PFAS family, which has drawn increasing attention from researchers and regulators due to concerns about potential health effects and long-term environmental persistence.

"As the industry faces mounting pressure to phase out PFAS, cast iron and carbon steel represent a proven alternative rooted in performance, durability, and tradition," said Isaac Morton, founder of Smithey Ironware. "Our cookware meets modern expectations for safety and sustainability while honoring time-tested craftsmanship."

Product Overview : Cast Iron and Carbon Steel Cookware

Unlike conventional non-stick cookware, Smithey's cast iron and carbon steel products are manufactured using traditional materials and processes designed for long-term use, including:

PFAS-Free Construction: Manufactured without PFOA, PTFE, or chemical non-stick coatings

Seasoned Surface: Maintained through traditional seasoning methods using natural oils

Long-Term Durability: Designed for extended use, helping reduce the need for frequent replacement associated with coated cookware

As awareness of PFAS-related concerns continues to grow, Smithey Ironware is positioning cast iron and carbon steel cookware as a practical, enduring option for consumers and professionals seeking alternatives to synthetic non-stick surfaces.

About Smithey Ironware Company

Founded in Charleston, South Carolina, Smithey Ironware Company designs and manufactures premium cast iron and carbon steel cookware for modern kitchens. Each piece is crafted to deliver reliable performance, timeless design, and a naturally seasoned cooking surface that improves with use. Built for longevity, Smithey cookware offers a durable alternative to chemically coated pans.

For more information, visit www.smithey.com.

