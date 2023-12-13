Cookware Market size to grow by USD 10.32 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like CRISTEL SAS, De Buyer and Electrolux AB, and many more- Technavio

Technavio

13 Dec, 2023, 23:15 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cookware market is estimated to grow by USD 10.32 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.88%. The cookware market is fragmented, owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer cookware market are CRISTEL SAS, De Buyer, Electrolux AB, Hawkins Cooker Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., I.L.L.A. S.p.A., Le Creuset France, Meyer Group Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Nordic Ware, SCANPAN, SEB Developpement SA, Seeba Industries Pvt Ltd., Supreminox SA, Suraj Metal Industries, The Middleby Corp., The Vollrath Co. LLC, TTK Prestige Ltd., Vinod Cookware, and Wilh. Werhahn KG. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cookware Market 2024-2028
Company Offering:

  • CRISTEL SAS: The company offers cookware such as 6 pieces set mutine satin collection, 3 piece frying pan set tulipe collection and 7 pieces set asteline collection.
  •  De Buyer: The company offers cookware such as set of 3 pieces alchimy loqy, stainless steel saucepan set milady and stainless steel saucepan set affinity.
  • Electrolux AB: The company offers cookware such as infinite chef collection, which is made up of three layers of aluminum in the middle of all cooking vessels, capped with an alloy inner.

For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

  • APAC accounts for 44% of the market growth during the forecast period. There is a high potential for cookware market players with the inclusion of the rural customer base in India and China. Furthermore, factors such as personalized selling and the rapid penetration of online distribution channels in these countries drive the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Rapid growth of enameled cookware
  • Key Trend - Induction-compatible copper cookware
  • Major Challenges - Growing threat from the unorganized sector

Market Segmentation

  • The market growth by offline segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment comprises retail formats such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs. In addition, the availability of these products in varied sizes, packaging, and brands across these retail stores is fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View the Free Sample Report

Cookware Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.88%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.19

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

