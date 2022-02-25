Cookware Market Size to grow by USD 5.30 bn | Technavio

The cookware market covers the following areas:

Drivers and Challenges

The rapid penetration of regular kitchen stoves using LPG as fuel in emerging countries in APAC is one of the key factors driving growth in the cookware market. Cookware products that are made of materials such as cast iron, stainless steel, and aluminum find higher applications over regular kitchen stoves and cooktops. Over the last few years, the significant growth of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as the primary fuel used for cooking applications, especially in emerging countries in APAC, such as India, and China, has led to sales of these cookware products. Leading consumers of LPG in APAC such as India, China, and Indonesia are expected to continue to witness high adoption of cooking gas in households during the forecast period. Government initiatives have also led to the growth in the application of LPG cylinders for cooking applications. The growth in penetration of LPG in the key countries that have a high customer base is expected to boost the sales of compatible cookware products.

The growing threat from the unorganized sector will challenge the cookware market during the forecast period. Over the last few years, the presence of the unorganized sector in the global cookware market, especially in developing countries in APAC such as India and China, has been a major hurdle for market vendors. The presence of a diverse customer base in these emerging economies poses the challenge of market penetration to the organized market vendors. According to TTK Prestige, the unorganized market in India sells cookware products such as pressure cookers and non-stick cookware at around 20% lower prices than organized players. Organized vendors such as TTK Prestige and Hawkins Cookers have lost significant market share to the unorganized sector due to low market penetration in rural areas, which have a large customer base in countries such as India and China.

Some Companies Mentioned and their Offerings

Conair Corp. - The company offers baking and casserole dishes, chafing dishes, and other cookware products through its brand Cusinart.

Gorenje Group - The company offers a wide range of cookware products.

Groupe SEB - The company offers Ingenio 5 range, Thermal-Spot Titanium Pro Fumeless Wok, and other range of cookware products.

Hawkins Cooker Ltd. - The company offers cookware products through various brands such as Futura, Hawkins Tpan, and others.

Meyer Corp. - The company offers a wide range of cookwares through brands such as Circulon, Anolon, and others.

Key Topics Covered:

***1. Executive Summary

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*2.1.1 Parent market

*Exhibit 01: Parent market

*Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

**2.2 Value Chain Analysis

*Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Housewares and specialties

*2.2.1 Input

*2.2.2 Inbound logistics

*2.2.3 Operation

*2.2.4 Outbound logistics

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Services

*2.2.7 Support activities

*2.2.8 Innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 05: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2020

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

*3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (billion $)

*Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of the buyer

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of the supplier

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

***5. Market Segmentation by Material

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 15: Material - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Material

*Exhibit 16: Comparison by Material

**5.3 Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 17: Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 18: Aluminum - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.4 Stainless steel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 19: Stainless steel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 20: Stainless steel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.6 Market opportunity by Solutiom

*Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Solution

***6. Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

*Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

***7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

**7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.8 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

**7.9 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market Driver

*8.1.1 Rapid penetration of regular kitchen stoves using LPG as fuel in emerging countries in APAC

*8.1.2 Rapid growth in online sales

*8.1.3 Growing popularity of induction cookware

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Growing threat from unorganized sector

*8.2.2 Volatility in raw material prices

*8.2.3 Increasing competition among market players

*Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Induction-compatible copper cookware

*8.3.2 Growing emphasis on cookware aesthetics and functionality

*8.3.3 Rising popularity of ceramic coated non-stick cookware

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 42: Industry Risk

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors Covered

*Exhibit 43: Vendor Landscape

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 Conair Corp.

*Exhibit 45: Conair Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 46: Conair Corp. - Product and service

*Exhibit 47: Conair Corp. - Key offerings

**10.4 Gorenje Group

*Exhibit 48: Gorenje Group - Overview

*Exhibit 49: Gorenje Group - Business segments

*Exhibit 50: Gorenje Group - Key offerings

*Exhibit 51: Gorenje Group - Segment focus

**10.5 Groupe SEB

*Exhibit 52: Groupe SEB - Overview

*Exhibit 53: Groupe SEB - Business segments

*Exhibit 54: Groupe SEB – Key news

*Exhibit 55: Groupe SEB - Key offerings

*Exhibit 56: Groupe SEB - Segment focus

**10.6 Hawkins Cooker Ltd.

*Exhibit 57: Hawkins Cooker Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 58: Hawkins Cooker Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 59: Hawkins Cooker Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.7 Meyer Corp.

*Exhibit 60: Meyer Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 61: Meyer Corp. - Product and service

*Exhibit 62: Meyer Corp. - Key offerings

**10.8 Newell Brands Inc.

*Exhibit 63: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 64: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 65: Newell Brands Inc. – Key news

*Exhibit 66: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 67: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus

**10.9 The Middleby Corp.

*Exhibit 68: The Middleby Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 69: The Middleby Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 70: The Middleby Corp. – Key news

*Exhibit 71: The Middleby Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 72: The Middleby Corp. - Segment focus

**10.10 The Vollrath Co. LLC

*Exhibit 73: The Vollrath Co. LLC - Overview

*Exhibit 74: The Vollrath Co. LLC - Product and service

*Exhibit 75: The Vollrath Co. LLC – Key news

*Exhibit 76: The Vollrath Co. LLC - Key offerings

**10.11 TTK Prestige Ltd.

*Exhibit 77: TTK Prestige Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 78: TTK Prestige Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 79: TTK Prestige Ltd. - Key offerings

*10.12 Wilh. Werhahn KG

*Exhibit 80: Wilh. Werhahn KG - Overview

*Exhibit 81: Wilh. Werhahn KG - Business segments

*Exhibit 82: Wilh. Werhahn KG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 83: Wilh. Werhahn KG - Segment focus

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 85: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 87: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

