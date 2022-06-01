Cool Cat, A Gay Founded, Led and Operated RTD Lifestyle Company, Introduces Limited-Edition PRIDE Packaging

12oz Cans Available for Purchase in NY, CA, FL, CT and Online

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool Cat, a refreshing line of low-calorie wine spritzer cocktails, will introduce limited-edition PRIDE-theme packaging to commemorate June as National LGBTQ+ PRIDE Month. Beginning today, the rainbow-themed 4-packs of 12oz cans will be available for purchase in select on- and off-premise accounts in New York, California, Florida, Connecticut, and online at drinkcoolcat.com.

"As a proud, openly gay minority, I created Cool Cat with diversity, equity, and inclusion in mind, which guides us every single day," said co-founder and CEO Rocco Venneri. "That said, I'm thrilled to introduce a PRIDE-themed can this June that shines a spotlight on the LGBTQ+ community in support and recognition of National PRIDE Month."

In addition to the limited-edition cans, Cool Cat will donate $10,000 to The Center in New York, which provides vital programs and services for the local LGBTQ+ community, including advocacy, health and wellness programs, arts and entertainment and cultural events, recovery, parenthood, and family support.

Named "Best Spritzer" by Liquor.com, Cool Cat is available in four flavors – Original (Elderflower Mint Lime), Citrus, Berry, and Grapefruit. The naturally flavored spritzers feature a base of California white wine and are gluten free. At 6.9% ABV, just 140 calories and two grams of carbohydrates per 12-ounce can, Cool Cat offers a better for you alternative to many other alcoholic beverages.

Cool Cat tastes great right out of the can, but can also be poured over ice or used to create specialty cocktails. The spritzers are ideal while on the go – they're portable; recyclable; park, beach and festival friendly; and provide more bang for the buck than a traditional bottle of wine. The suggested retail price for a 4-pack of 12oz cans (355ml) is $15.99, equivalent to almost two full bottles of wine.

For more information and to purchase Cool Cat, visit drinkcoolcat.com and reservebar.com.

About Cool Cat

Cool Cat is a gay founded, led, and operated beverage lifestyle company established in 2018 in Chelsea, NYC. Launched in April 2020, Cool Cat Wine Spritzers are distributed in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Cool Cat is currently based out of Miami, FL. Discover the brand online at drinkcoolcat.com and follow the brand @drinkcoolcat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok and Spotify.

