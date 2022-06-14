Cool Cat Named Official Wine Spritzer of University of Miami Athletics

MIAMI, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool Cat, a Miami-based RTD lifestyle company, today announced a new partnership as the Official Wine Spritzer of University of Miami (UM) Athletics.

The partnership will begin on July 1, 2022, providing Cool Cat with a presence across UM's football, basketball, and baseball seasons. The brand will develop branded experiences designed to engage and excite the Hurricanes fan base each season, especially during tailgating.

"We're excited to partner with Cool Cat as the Official Wine Spritzer of the Miami Hurricanes and look forward to introducing a new Miami company to the passionate Miami Hurricanes fan base," said Chris Maragno, SVP Hurricanes Global Partnerships.

"Sports are incredibly relevant to the Cool Cat lifestyle and we're proud to partner with University of Miami Athletics to help raise brand awareness in our home market," said co-founder and CEO Rocco Venneri. "We're grateful to UM for standing behind our brand DNA and product and for allocating resources to help minority brands like ours succeed."

Named "Best Spritzer" by Liquor.com, Cool Cat Wine Spritzers come in four unique flavors – Original (Elderflower Mint Lime), Citrus, Berry, and Grapefruit. The cans' ideal on-the-go design makes it the perfect drink for Hurricanes tailgating events. At 6.9% ABV, just 140 calories and two grams of sugar per 12-ounce can, Cool Cat offers a better for you alternative to many other alcoholic beverages.

For more information, visit drinkcoolcat.com. Be Cool. Please Drink Responsibly.

Legends, which has managed corporate sponsorships and multimedia rights for UM Athletics since April 2021, facilitated the partnership with Cool Cat.

About Cool Cat

Cool Cat is a minority founded, led, and operated beverage lifestyle company established in 2018 in Chelsea, NYC. Launched in April 2020, Cool Cat Wine Spritzers are currently distributed in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Cool Cat is currently based out of Miami, FL. Discover the brand online at drinkcoolcat.com and follow the brand @drinkcoolcat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok and Spotify.

University of Miami Athletics

The University of Miami's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), supports more than 400 student-athletes across 18 sports. Miami has won 21 team national championships and 83 individual national championships in its storied history. UM Athletics is dedicated to developing and supporting its student-athletes in their effort to attain personal, academic, and athletic excellence, resulting in the highest standard of achievement. For more information visit www.miamihurricanes.com.

About Legends

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide—Global Planning, Global Sales, Hospitality, Global Partnerships, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions—offering clients and partners a 360-degree data-and analytics-fueled service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports, collegiate, attractions, entertainment, conventions, and leisure. They are the industry leaders in designing, planning, and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow Legends on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @TheLegendsWay.

CONTACT : Aaron Brost | Ro-Bro Marketing & PR

312.576.5315 | [email protected]

