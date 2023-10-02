Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget Benefitting the Scleroderma Research Foundation Wednesday, November 8 at the Edison Ballroom, New York City as Part of the 19th Annual New York Comedy Festival

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF)—the country's first and leading nonprofit investor in medical research into scleroderma—announced today that Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine, a tribute to Bob Saget, will recognize and honor long-time SRF Board Member Bob Saget, who spearheaded the signature event for 30 years, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the Edison Ballroom (240 W 47th Street, New York, NY) as part of the 19th annual New York Comedy Festival. Friends of Bob Saget, which include some of the world's greatest comedians and performing artists, will be on hand to shine a spotlight on scleroderma and raise vital funds for the SRF's research and education programs. Hosted by Jeff Ross, Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine is co-chaired by Susan Feniger, Regina Hall, and Kelly Rizzo. The event will feature Michael Che, Nikki Glaser, and Jeff Ross, alongside musicians Adam Duritz and David Immerglück of the Counting Crows, and additional guests to be announced at a later date.

Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine, A Tribute to Bob Saget, Benefitting the Scleroderma Research Foundation in 2022 Bob Saget and Susan Feniger at Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine, Benefitting the Scleroderma Research Foundation in 2021

At this year's event, the SRF will debut the Bob Saget Legacy Award, which will honor individuals who have followed in his footsteps by going above and beyond to help raise awareness about scleroderma and funds to find a cure. The inaugural award will be presented to Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of Carolines and the New York Comedy Festival.

"This fall, we'll hold Bob in our hearts as we pay tribute to his dedication to supporting the Scleroderma Research Foundation in honor of his sister," says Susan Feniger. "With Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine returning to New York, I am thrilled to honor Caroline, one of Bob's longtime friends and a key supporter of the SRF. Caroline and Bob worked together to attract talent from across comedy and music to Carolines on Broadway for past Cool Comedy events. It was through laughter that this event has touched many lives, and Caroline's involvement was crucial to the success of raising awareness and funds for the SRF."

"This tribute is powerful and healing, bringing together an amazing group of performers to celebrate Bob's dedication to the cause and to find a cure for scleroderma. This is Bob's legacy, and it is important for me to volunteer in the planning and hosting to keep his name alive," says Jeff Ross.

"After my mother was diagnosed with Scleroderma in 2006, Bob was there to support and was a guiding force as I deepened my support for scleroderma research," says Regina Hall. "While we can never replace Bob's presence, Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine allows us to honor his work, legacy, and spirit."

"I am truly humbled to be receiving the inaugural Bob Saget Legacy Award from the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Bob was a dear friend and his passing was a great loss for all of us," said Caroline Hirsch. "He used his platform to bring awareness to scleroderma, and his tireless efforts have undoubtedly made a significant impact in the fight against this disease. I want to thank everyone at the Scleroderma Research Foundation for their dedication to this cause. Your unwavering commitment to finding a cure for scleroderma is truly inspiring."

"I am honored to continue the legacy that Bob built, by working with his closest friends to create an unforgettable night with the same goal that Bob had—to raise as much money as possible for scleroderma research," says Kelly Rizzo. "Laughter was at the heart of everything Bob did, and Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine is no exception. We look forward to filling the room full of laughter, all in the spirit of finding a cure."

About the Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF)

The Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF), a 501(c)(3) organization, was established in 1987 with a mission to fund and facilitate the most promising, highest-quality research aimed at new treatments and, ultimately, a cure for scleroderma. Led by a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of some of the most highly regarded scientists in the nation, the SRF's research program actively seeks out the leading scientific minds from disparate fields including autoimmunity, immunology, genetics, and fibrosis to join the scleroderma research community. In addition to its core research program, the SRF has also led the formation of several large-scale projects aimed at accelerating scleroderma research, including the highly innovative CONQUEST platform clinical trial - a first of its kind in rare autoimmune diseases. The SRF is also dedicated to educating people living with scleroderma and their caregivers to learn about how to best manage the challenges of the disease. Stay engaged with SRF at srfcure.org and via social media: Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: Julie Richter | 480.818.8022 | [email protected]

SOURCE Scleroderma Research Foundation