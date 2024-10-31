Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine Raises more than $1.3 million for Scleroderma Research Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, in a special evening honoring John Mayer and Jeff Ross, Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine raised more than $1.3 million for the Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF)—the country's first and leading nonprofit investor in medical research into scleroderma. Hosted by Jeff Ross, and co-chaired by SRF Board Members Susan Feniger and Regina Hall alongside Caroline Hirsch and Kelly Rizzo, the signature fundraising event featured some of the biggest names in comedy and music to support the SRF's mission, funding cutting-edge research programs and educational outreach. John Mayer and Jeff Ross received the Bob Saget Legacy Award, recognizing their ongoing commitment to scleroderma research and their efforts to continue the legacy of late SRF Board Member Bob Saget.

Honoree John Mayer, Kelly Rizzo, Susan Feniger and Honoree Jeff Ross attend the 2024 Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine gala benefiting the Scleroderma Research Foundation at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 (photo: Tyler Curtis/ABImages) (photo: Tyler Curtis/ABImages) Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin attend the 2024 Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine gala benefiting the Scleroderma Research Foundation at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 (photo: Tyler Curtis/ABImages)

"Tonight, I get to present the Bob Saget Legacy Award to two of my dearest friends in the whole world, two of Bob's dearest friends, and two people who were there for Bob: Jeff Ross and John Mayer," said Kelly Rizzo. "[Bob] was a relentless, tireless champion for the cause for over 30 years. Scleroderma is such a horrific disease, but also a very little-known disease. Bob's whole mission in life, and the mission of the SRF is to put itself out of business."

When Kelly Rizzo presented John Mayer and Jeff Ross with the Bob Saget Legacy Award, the crowd rose to their feet and cheered, leading to an emotional moment with the three on stage as they celebrated Bob's tireless work and their commitment to carry it on.

"Bob was incredibly honest in his devotion to things. And every year, when it came time to ask for people to do the Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine, he was devoted to getting as many people as he could," said John Mayer. "We're all going to continue to say yes for as long as [scleroderma] exists because that's our way of continuing to show our love for Bob."

"I've been doing it probably 20 years; I lost count," said Jeff Ross of his participation in the event. "When Bob Saget passed away—he was the one who would always host this—his wife Kelly and I started helping out. [This is] my third one hosting without Bob. [It's] for Bob, but it benefits the people that are here, that are with us, the scleroderma patients."

Some of the world's most talented performers generously donated their time to take to the stage to raise funds for the Scleroderma Research Foundation and to find a cure. After a dinner curated by Susan Feniger from her new Alice B. Palm Springs menu, the audience was treated to a comedy set by Tony and Emmy award-winner Alex Edelman, who delivered his signature sharp observational humor. Whitney Cummings took to the stage with her bold, unapologetic comedy. Chris Hardwick performed a surprise song with his edgy set. The comedy concluded as Jim Jefferies had the crowd roaring with his provocative Australian wit. The evening reached a musical crescendo with a special acoustic performance by multiple Grammy Award-winner John Mayer.

"I got involved because I had been friends with Bob forever," said Chris Hardwick. "It's very surreal not to have him here. But I know that he would be completely floored by the response to this event."

Regina Hall shared her personal connection to the cause. "My mother, who has passed, actually had scleroderma. Bob introduced my mom to her doctor, who took incredible care and gave us a lot of information. Then Bob brought me on board," said Hall before taking the stage for the fundraising portion of the event. "I'm really excited for all the work we do. It feels like an incredible night to celebrate the organization and Bob Saget."

The star-studded guest list included Bob's TV family, Full House stars Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, John Stamos, and Jodie Sweetin.

"We owe it to Bob to carry on the legacy," said John Stamos. "He's helped so many people that he doesn't even know he helped, which is beautiful."

"Bob has been a champion for so many years to raise money for research. Bob's legacy is going to continue to grow, and we're going to raise money for more research and hopefully, one day, kill this disease," said Candace Cameron Bure.

Other guests included Dale Badway, Scott and Chelsea Bakula, Macaulay Culkin, Elizabeth Faulkner, Clare Grant, Seth Green, Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess, Kit Hoover, Amanda Kloots, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, Breckin Meyer, Rosie O'Donnell, Simon Rex, Jonathan and Jennifer Silverman, Brenda Song, Nick and Natalie Viall, Jaleel White, and Mike Young.

"I was lucky enough to be at the very first scleroderma charity event with Bob Saget, and neither of us knew anyone who had scleroderma; then his sister was diagnosed," said Rosie O'Donnell. "I've always been a very big fan of [Bob] and his charity work, and what a great man he was and a family man. I'm happy to be here."

Since 1987, Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine has been a cornerstone of the SRF's fundraising efforts, raising over $30 million to fund research aimed at finding a cure for scleroderma.

The SRF is the United States' leading nonprofit investor in scleroderma research. Scleroderma, often misdiagnosed, is a rare and often life-threatening autoimmune disease that can cause fibrosis in the skin and other vital organs. In the most severe cases, complications can damage the heart, lungs, and digestive system. The SRF funds and facilitates the most promising, highest-quality research aimed at improved therapies and, ultimately, a cure for scleroderma.

About Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF)

The Scleroderma Research Foundation is focused on bringing the best minds in science together to find a cure for scleroderma. The SRF was established in 1987 by patient-turned-activist Sharon Monsky when research on this potentially life-threatening illness was nearly nonexistent. Sharon lost her battle with the disease in 2002, but her vision lives on today, as the SRF remains committed to funding the most promising research aimed at improved therapies and finding a cure. Through the generosity of donors and support from events like Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine, the SRF has raised more than $44 million dollars to fund and facilitate research at top institutions so that—one day—no one will suffer from scleroderma. Stay engaged with SRF at srfcure.org and via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

