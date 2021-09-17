Cool Effect And American Airlines Celebrate One Year Of Partnership And Carbon Emissions Reductions

American Airlines provides customers the opportunity to offset the emissions associated with their flights with three high-quality, verified carbon reduction projects, all vetted by Cool Effect to meet the organization's rigorous criteria. Since the inception of the partnership in September 2020, traveler participation and purchase of offsets has doubled each quarter and continues to trend upward.

"In the last few years, we began to see a rapid increase in demand for travel offsets, especially for flying, as consumers started to recognize the environmental impact of their trips and sought to take action," said Jodi Manning, Director of Marketing and Partnerships at Cool Effect. "We've found a true partner in American Airlines as the company is committed to providing its customer base with an immediate tool through offsets, while integrating more long-term efforts to reduce the impact of air travel on our planet."

As part of its program with Cool Effect, American Airlines offers its customers the ability to support a portfolio of three global, scientifically verified projects: a clean cookstove project in Honduras , a forest protection project in Mexico and a biodiversity project in Indonesia . All three projects produce myriad co-benefits to support people in local communities, in addition to verifiably reducing carbon emissions. American's customers who purchase carbon offsets from Cool Effect are taking action to protect the planet and at the same time helping launch hundreds of new small businesses in Indonesia, providing clean drinking water to thousands of people in Mexico, and helping families across Honduras breathe a little easier.

"We're working hard to reduce our emissions, and we're delighted to be working in partnership with Cool Effect," said Jill Blickstein, Managing Director of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) for American Airlines. "We've seen an overwhelmingly positive response to the offsetting options we've offered our customers through Cool Effect, and we're encouraged by the impact and results of these projects for global communities in need. We hope to see ongoing demand for high-quality carbon offset programs and more support for a low-carbon future for air travel."

The partnership with Cool Effect is just one element of American's long-term strategy for reducing its environmental impact. American has a goal to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and has committed to set a science-based target for the year 2035. The airline's plan to achieve those goals is based on an emissions reduction strategy that includes fleet renewal, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and operational improvements. Read more at aa.com/sustainability .

To learn more about Cool Effect, its partnership with American Airlines, and the high-quality carbon offset projects the program supports, please visit cooleffect.org/american-airlines . If you are an individual or business interested in learning more about how you can partner to develop a thoughtful sustainability and carbon offset program, please visit cooleffect.org/for-business .

About Cool EffectTM

Cool Effect is a San Francisco Bay Area 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to reducing carbon emissions around the world. Endorsed by 1% for the Planet, its mission is to educate and then inspire businesses and individuals to take measurable action against climate change by purchasing scientifically verified carbon offsets from the world's highest quality projects. It returns more than 90% of each donation directly to its project partners and, since its launch at the Paris COP in 2015, has helped projects receive compensation for three million tonnes of emission reductions. Like the Butterfly Effect, The Ripple Effect, and others, a single action can have global impact. To learn more, please visit cooleffect.org or follow Cool Effect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About American Airlines Group

American's purpose is to care for people on life's journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines .

