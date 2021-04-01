Cool Effect Launches Digital Toolkit To Inspire Collective Action This Earth Month

The digital toolkit draws graphic inspiration from the impactful posters and messages often seen at climate marches. While in-person gatherings and displays of activism with friends, coworkers, and supporters has looked a bit different over the past year, the program aspires to rally a community of fierce climate activists from the comfort of their digital screens and socially distant activities. The digital toolkit includes social media templates, video conferencing screen backgrounds, and digestible climate figures and metrics.

"This Earth Month, we wanted to provide our supporters and partners with a simple way to demonstrate their commitment," noted Jodi Manning, Director of Marketing and Partnerships at Cool Effect. "Part of our mission is to provide businesses with answers and useful tools to help them navigate the world of carbon which can be complicated. In 2020 overall, the number of businesses reaching out to Cool Effect tripled. Last December alone, it doubled again. The momentum has continued into 2021 as businesses of all sizes are taking action in ways that are impactful to the planet and to their own goals."

Cool Effect has partnered with corporates such as Salesforce, American Airlines, and Twitter, but also consumer brands such as Nuun, Tushy, Dyper, Ana Luisa and even wineries such as Sei Querce. To date, the organization has retired nearly 3 million tonnes of carbon emissions from collective action of individuals, businesses and organizations.

"Assessing the impact of our operations on the planet and taking accountability for emissions has been a key pillar for our brand since day one. It's been a challenging but incredibly rewarding journey," noted Ana Luisa Co-Founder and CEO David Benayoun. "We're grateful for continued access to valuable resources through Cool Effect that allow us to showcase our commitment and inspire real change. We encourage businesses at all stages of their sustainability journey to join the fight."

To further commend the commitment businesses are taking, Cool Effect will be donating up to 10 hours of consultation in April to organizations looking to learn how carbon offsets work, what to look for when purchasing, and how to best communicate their benefit to both employees and consumers as a part of their journey toward sustainability. Interested organizations can email [email protected] for consideration. Highlights from these consultations will be featured in Cool Effect's June newsletter.

Download the digital toolkit here today to take action in the fight against climate change to make this Earth Month matter, and learn more about Cool Effect and opportunities for both individuals and businesses at cooleffect.org .

Cool Effect is a San Francisco Bay Area 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to reducing carbon emissions around the world. Endorsed by 1% for the Planet, its mission is to educate and then inspire businesses and individuals to take measurable action against climate change by purchasing scientifically verified carbon offsets from the world's highest quality projects. It returns more than 90% of each donation directly to its project partners and, since its launch at the Paris COP in 2015, has helped projects receive compensation for three million tonnes of emission reductions.

