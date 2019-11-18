Cool Holdings Announces the Opening of its Newest Simply Mac Store in Louisville, Kentucky

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: AWSM) (the "Company" or "Cool Holdings") announced the grand opening of its new Simply Mac retail store in Louisville, Kentucky. The opening of this official Apple Premier Partner Store further expands Simply Mac's footprint across the U.S. The 1,640 square foot store, located at 3702 Lexington Road, will offer the entire suite of Apple products, as well as third party accessories and Simply Mac's signature service and warranty repairs on all product categories by our trained team of Apple-certified technicians. Simply Mac also offers customer financing and extended warranty coverage on all Apple products.

The Company noted that Louisville is the 27th largest city in the U.S., with an estimated population of 620,000 and 1.34 million when the surrounding area is included. Approximately 29% of Louisville residents have a college degree and the median annual household income is estimated at $70,000.

Commenting on the new Simply Mac store opening, Reinier Voigt, Chief Executive Officer of Cool Holdings, stated: "We are extremely excited about the opening of this store in Louisville. The new store brings our number of U.S. Simply Mac stores to 42. We are very proud of our team of sales professionals, as well as our Apple-certified technicians, who are dedicated to providing each customer with the ultimate customer experience at all our stores. Cool Holdings is committed to continuing the expansion of its Simply Mac footprint in North America."

In addition to now owning 42 Simply Mac stores in the U.S., the Company owns 16 stores under the OneClick brand.

About Cool Holdings, Inc.

Cool Holdings is a Miami-based company currently comprised of Simply Mac and OneClick, two chains of retail stores and an authorized reseller under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller) and AAR MB (Apple Authorized Reseller Mono-Brand) programs and Cooltech Distribution, an authorized distributor to the OneClick stores and other resellers of Apple products and other high-profile consumer electronic brands. Additional information can be found on its website at www.coolholdings.com.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release and all other statements that are not historical facts are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including those related to future expansion of Simply Mac stores and the offering of the entire suite of Apple products, third party accessories and service and warranty repairs on all product categories in the Louisville Simply Mac store, involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including actions by third parties, including Apple. A list and description of various risk factors related to Cool Holdings, Inc. can be found and reviewed at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

SOURCE Cool Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.coolholdings.com

