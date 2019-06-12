Cool Holdings Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Rule 5605 Board Composition Requirements

MIAMI, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool Holdings, Inc. ("Cool Holdings" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AWSM) today announced that on June 10, 2019 it received notification from the NASDAQ Stock Market indicating that, as a result of the Company's June 6, 2019 appointment of two new independent directors, the Company has regained compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rules 5605(b)(1), 5605(c)(2) and 5605(d)(2) related to the independent director, audit committee and compensation committee requirements of its board of directors. The notification stated that the matter of non-compliance, which arose as of January 4, 2019, is now closed.

About Cool Holdings, Inc.

Cool Holdings is a Miami-based company currently comprised of OneClick®, a chain of retail stores and an authorized reseller under the Apple® Premier Partner, APR (Apple® Premium Reseller) and AAR MB (Apple® Authorized Reseller Mono-Brand) programs and Cooltech Distribution, an authorized distributor to the OneClick® stores and other resellers of Apple® products and other high-profile consumer electronic brands. Additional information can be found on its website at www.coolholdings.com.

SOURCE Cool Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.coolholdings.com

