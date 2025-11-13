COOL INNOVATIONS MEET CULINARY EXCELLENCE: EUHOMY BROUGHT THE CHILLS TO THE SAN DIEGO FOOD + WINE FESTIVAL

Compact, crystal-clear, and crafted for the modern host - Euhomy ice makers are fast becoming the secret ingredient behind the perfect pour.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's San Diego Food + Wine Festival, the country's most awarded culinary celebration, Euhomy brought a refreshing twist to the tasting scene. The global leader in portable ice makers will showcase its sleek countertop models that have quietly become the favorites of home entertainers, coffee creators, and craft-cocktail lovers across the country.

Euhomy X Food & Wine

Guests attending the James Beard Foundation Grand Decant on November 8 and the Grand Tasting on November 9 experienced firsthand what bartenders and hosts already know: great ice changes everything. With Euhomy's Luna and Pearl Icemakers perfectly clear crescent-shaped cubes form in just minutes, lasting up to thirty minutes longer than traditional ice. Compact yet powerful, it transforms smoothies, iced coffees, and cocktails into polished, restaurant-quality experiences.

"Euhomy has always been about reimagining everyday rituals," said Paul Shen, founder and CEO of Euhomy Global. "At a festival that celebrates flavor and feeling, our goal is to serve the element that brings both together. Ice is the quiet hero: it cools, slows, and amplifies the experience. That's where Euhomy finds its purpose."

From its fast-freezing Dart model to the pearl-textured chewable ice of The Pearl, Euhomy's growing lineup proves that performance can meet beauty on any countertop. Each model is portable, self-cleaning, and energy-efficient, making them as practical for a home bar or Airbnb kitchen as for a professional tasting tent.

At the Festival's signature Euhomy Ice Bar activation, attendees watched the crew craft signature cocktails with the brand's crystal-clear ice while learning why clarity, density, and shape matter as much as the spirits themselves.

Already a go-to name on Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Lowe's, Euhomy continues to expand its presence in the culinary world, aligning its modern, compact design with moments that celebrate flavor, connection, and creativity.

To learn more about Euhomy and its collection of portable ice makers, visit euhomy.com or follow @euhomyofficial.

EDITOR'S NOTE:

About Euhomy

Euhomy makes ice for those who never settle, for the ones who take control of their lives and pursue something better. Our portable ice makers offer fast, clear, fresh, and healthy ice, perfect for any moment. Euhomy's mission is to elevate perceptions of everyday life with high quality portable ice makers.

SOURCE Euhomy Technology Inc.