COOL Media Appoints John Riemenschneider As Director of US Advertiser Sales

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COOL Media is pleased to announce the appointment of John Riemenschneider as Director of US Advertiser Sales, effective June 2024. Riemenschneider brings over two decades of expertise in digital media sales, and a proven track record of driving growth in the media industry.

In his new role, John will lead the charge as the recently-rebranded COOL Media lands on U.S. shores, bringing their unique, advanced Connected TV (CTV) solutions to a whole new client base. With their strong emphasis on driving real results and actionable insights, COOL Media will guide brands to new heights the same way they've been doing in the Australian market for years.

"John Riemenschneider's appointment underscores our commitment to expanding on our already-successful advertiser business in the US," said Zack Dugow, CEO of COOL Media. "His extensive experience in digital media, sales strategy, and explaining the benefits of meaningful attribution for advertisers will be instrumental in evangelizing the cutting-edge performance and brand insights delivered by Cool Media CTV solutions."

Prior to joining COOL Media, John served as Senior Director of Sales at Locality, where he successfully led sales efforts for digital video streaming assets across the Southeast region. His career also includes notable roles at Effectv, Fairway Outdoor Advertising, Univision Local Media, Clear Channel Media + Entertainment, CBS, Cox Radio, and Susquehanna Radio WNNX, where he consistently shattered expectations and implemented innovative digital strategies.

"I am excited to join Zach Dugow, Kevin Lange, and the rest of the crew that are committed to bringing the best CTV experience to our agency and client partners," said Riemenschneider.

"Brands partnering with COOL Media are able to track detailed performance attribution and insights throughout the campaign life cycle -- with a depth of reporting illustrating how the campaign is driving real results. I look forward to using my experience to drive growth, deliver exceptional value to our clients, and introduce COOL Media to US markets as a leader in digital media solutions."

Riemenschneider's appointment comes at a pivotal time, as COOL Media continues to expand its capabilities and offerings in the dynamic digital advertising market.

About COOL Media

In 2023, Insticator expanded their comprehensive suite of publisher tools by acquiring COOL Media, a top managed-service media solutions provider in the CTV/OTT space. This acquisition partners with the region's largest independent media agencies to deliver impressive results for some of the biggest names in the industry.

COOL Media's CTV Attribution Dashboard solves one of the biggest challenges facing the CTV industry today, by providing clients access to real performance metrics. This dashboard shows the true value their CTV advertising is driving for their business.

Beyond the tangible ROI from working with Insticator, COOL Media provides a talented team of media experts who excel at helping clients navigate the complexities of the rapidly evolving CTV marketplace. The first-party data collected helps publishers better understand audience behavior and facilitate surgical targeting for the brands they represent.

