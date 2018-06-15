Cool Memories and Hot Melodies

HELENA, Mont., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The culture of music in Montana stems from one-of-a-kind, rare craftsmanship; just like the Gibson Acoustic Guitars made in Bozeman. With a rich heritage and some of the last unspoiled landscapes in the country, Montana is not only a place of inspiration for music but also the perfect place to enjoy it. For music lovers, must-visit events and performances around the state include Magic City Blues, Montana's Urban Music Festival in Billings, the Red Ants Pants Festival in White Sulphur Springs, Headwaters Country Jam and Rockin' the Rivers in Three Forks; and new this year, the inaugural Moonlight Music Fest in Big Sky.

Montana's music venues offer unique experiences to truly enjoy top artists and incredible performances. Indoor venues like the Top Hat in Missoula offer music lovers an intimate club experience with their favorite artists. For an outdoor venue, the Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Bonner is a recent addition to Montana's music scene where listeners can enjoy stunning mountain and riverside views during performances. Tippet Rise Art Center in Fishtail hosts classical music performances each summer to celebrate the interconnection of art, music and nature against the majestic Beartooth Mountains.

For the music artists who grew up in Montana, returning home to perform is an incredible experience that pays homage to the inspiration they found here. Country singer and performer Stephanie Quayle has spent plenty of time on the road as an artist, but is looking forward to returning to her home state this weekend to perform main stage at the annual Headwaters Country Jam in Three Forks. In an exclusive interview with Visit Montana, she took time to share her experiences growing up in Montana, her "musts" for summer and music in Big Sky Country, and how her home state shaped her successful music career.

What was it like performing in Montana for the first time?

SQ: It is amazing how the community has been supporting my music through social media and online over the years. The feeling of seeing and hearing everyone come together, in one place, because of the music is indescribable. A perfect example was the Love The Way You See Me album release show at the Ellen Theatre. We sold out the place. It was incredible.

Do you think growing up in Montana inspired you as a country artist?

SQ: Absolutely. I think there's a Montana state of mind that I carry with me every day. Every time I write a song, I make sure I am authentic to who I am, who I represent and where I'm from.

If you could recommend three "musts" to someone visiting Montana, what would they be?

SQ: Find a local in Whitefish to go pick huckleberries with next to one of our beautiful turquoise lakes, go to the "Blinking Light" in Emigrant, stop in to the Old Saloon and put a quarter in the Jukebox for me, and head to Main Street in Bozeman — that's the street that raised me — and stop at Music Villa.

You've traveled the country for your career, and experienced a lot along the way. Why is your home state one-of-a-kind and the "Last Best Place?"

SQ: Unparalleled beauty. Montana raised me, it's where I found my voice, where I fell in love and will always have my heart and be my home.

