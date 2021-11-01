Cool Roof Coatings Market records a CAGR of 4.06% by 2025|17000+ Technavio Reports

Cool Roof Coatings Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acrymax Technologies Inc., Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Huntsman Corp., Monarch Industrial Products (I) Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paint (India) Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Nutech Paints Pty. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., and Sika AG are some of the major market participants.

Cool Roof Coatings Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Cool Roof Coatings Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The growing demand from commercial end-users, the growing focus of manufacturers on incorporating advanced technologies into cool roof coatings, and the multiple benefits offered by cool roof coatings will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the volatility in the prices of raw materials will hamper the market growth.

Cool Roof Coatings Market 2021-2025: Key Regions

52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for cool roof coatings in APAC. The growing focus of manufacturers on incorporating advanced technologies into cool roof coatings will facilitate the cool roof coatings market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Cool Roof Coatings 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Elastomeric



IR-reflective

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

To help businesses improve their market position, the cool roof coatings market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Cool Roof Coatings Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cool roof coatings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cool roof coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cool roof coatings market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cool roof coatings market vendors

Cool Roof Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.06% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.00 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acrymax Technologies Inc., Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Huntsman Corp., Monarch Industrial Products (I) Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paint (India) Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Nutech Paints Pty. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., and Sika AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download a free sample now to uncover highlights deployed by Companies of cool roof coatings market.

