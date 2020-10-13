COOL The Climate! A Kids Climate Action Program to Help Save Our Amazing World

OJAI, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COOL THE CLIMATE! is an animal gang's incredibly fun yet eye-opening adventure as they witness the causes and effects of our climate emergency – and then act to reverse it. Starring the It's A Jungle Out There! cast which made its name with National Geographic Kids and Comics Uniting Nations, Cool The Climate! has the unique ability to entertain, educate, and inspire in the face of what's perhaps the greatest existential threat of our time: see the trailer here .

"Millions of children and young people across the world want to learn about and help create climate solutions. Cool the Climate provides both – engaging children at a young age on concepts of sustainability and actions they can take for the planet and all species. UNICEF is delighted to collaborate with the World's Largest Lesson and Hippo Works on the endeavor." – Shannon O'Shea, Team Leader: Public Partner Advocacy, Visibility and the SDGs – UNICEF

Inspired by fans who requested a cartoon telling the complete climate crisis story, Cool The Climate! includes a half-hour animated movie, an eBook for homeschoolers and teachers with Next Gen Science Standard lesson plans and activities, and the website cooltheclimate.com which features:

online games for children that save sq. ft. of jungle through Conservation International

a kid-friendly carbon calculator

a carbon negative website (so each visit benefits the climate)

trees planted with every purchase through Eden Restoration Projects

The big reason WHY: our World currently has 412 to 415 parts per million of atmospheric carbon, the heat-trapping gas which causes numerous and dangerous wildfires, heatwaves, and environmental disasters. According to climate scientists such as James Hansen, the safe level of atmospheric carbon is 350 ppm. Cooltheclimate.com's goal is to provide kids, teachers, and families with on-going solutions to help reverse the rising ppm of carbon for the benefit of people, animals, and future generations.

Advance Reviews:

"This film connects kids to their planet with an understanding of how climate change affects them and what they can do to help stop it - all with characters my family just loves!"

--Davis Guggenheim, director of "An Inconvenient Truth"

"Thank you climate program!! The movie rules!! We all need to work together to save our planet. Let's not let our ice caps melt!" --Taliyah, 5th Grade, Los Angeles, CA

"Your kids will love this fun and charming film and, better still, be inspired by it. 'Cool The Climate!' shows how our actions affect the planet - all in a great adventure story." --Ed Begley, Jr., actor and environmentalist

About:

UNICEF works in some of the world's toughest places, to reach the world's most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

www.unicef.org

The World's Largest Lesson is a program of Project Everyone, founded by Richard Curtis, filmmaker and founder of Comic Relief, to raise awareness of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

https://worldslargestlesson.globalgoals.org/

Comics Uniting Nations is an initiative between PCI Media and UNICEF, in collaboration with The World's Largest Lesson.

www.comicsunitingnations.org

Hippo Works is an animation studio founded by cartoonist Denis Thomopoulos to inspire kids about nature. To further help kids cool the climate, the studio is also collaborating with EcoSafe Zero Waste on a new school composting program.

www. hippoworks.com

www.cooltheclimate.com

