COOLA Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation With a Modern New Look

Updated branding is a part of the company's journey to modernize its iconic brand for the next generation.

New branding to be reflected across all customer touchpoints—including packaging, website, imagery, and brand voice.

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COOLA has been creating organic, innovative suncare for 20 years. As sunscreen and skincare consumers have evolved, COOLA is making a move to ensure its packaging fully represents its future. Building beyond its lifestyle-brand legacy, COOLA is looking to reflect its expertise and superiority in SPF by revealing a brand-new look that conveys its focus on efficacy and innovation while still embracing its organic, Southern California heritage.

COOLA's new look comes with a greater push for sustainability in its packaging.

COOLA's iconic, cult-classic packaging was originally designed to represent its organic and lifestyle positioning—which was a first for the category when the brand launched. At the time, there were no "premium" or "clean" segments in suncare, and sustainability was just emerging. COOLA pioneered the market with these innovative shifts and has continued to break new ground in the suncare category.

Raising the Standard in SPF

COOLA's refresh is part of the brand's growth strategy over the last 5 years that prioritized its innovation-led premium skincare segment. The brand refresh continues this strategy by incorporating the iconic gradients from these award-winning face products along with its signature Pacific Ocean blue across its full portfolio.

By unifying and simplifying its packaging across portfolio segments, yet embracing its heritage, COOLA is stepping to the forefront to break through retail shelves and bring the brand to life. COOLA's new tagline, "SPF Perfected™" conveys not only its north star, but why the brand was first created—to make the healthiest, clinically effective SPF with a feel to love—so that consumers will want to wear it every day.

According to COOLA's CMO Christina Peng, "At COOLA, we consider ourselves 'Serious about Sun™'—which embodies our lifestyle in San Diego, but also how much we prioritize our science and innovation. It takes an incredible amount of research and expertise to create an effective formula that feels the way our products feel. But even if we're serious about the science, it doesn't mean we're too serious to enjoy the sun. Ultimately, we want to create the best skincare products that consumers can trust. We take on the hard work so they can focus on the things in life that matter most."

New Packaging, Same Commitment to Making a Positive Impact

With COOLA's new look comes a greater push for sustainability in its packaging, including using more post-consumer recycled material in its tubes and removing boxes when possible. In addition to these updates, the brand stays true to its dedication to staying green—working closely with farmers to ensure its ingredients are organically and sustainably farmed, preventing waterway pollution and soil erosion caused by conventional farming systems, and mitigating the effects of climate change.

Plus, the brand's commitment to being "Always Organic" is still at the heart of COOLA's mission. Every COOLA formula is made with as many sustainably farmed, certified organic ingredients as possible—at least 70%+ in every product.

Born at the Beach, Formulated for Every Day

COOLA's story began when its founder, Chris, was living in Southern California and his parents were both diagnosed with melanoma. Inspired by the healthy California lifestyle around him, he wanted an effective, organic sunscreen that felt nice enough to use every day. When he couldn't find what he was looking for, COOLA was born.

Today, COOLA is sold in over 40 countries and continues to redefine and elevate organic beauty.

