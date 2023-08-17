Cooleaf Among Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for Third Consecutive Year

News provided by

Cooleaf

17 Aug, 2023, 10:31 ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. ranks Cooleaf No. 3,973 on its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking honors the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Patagonia, and other household name brands gained their first national exposure as Inc. 5000 honorees.

"We are incredibly proud to be on this list for another year," says Prem Bhatia, Cooleaf co-founder. "The dynamic landscape we operate in is a constant catalyst for growth. As our partners continue to innovate, so does our platform. This achievement is a resounding affirmation of our team's adaptability and creative spirit."

The Inc. 5000 ranking represents companies that drove rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Honorees added a combined total of 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"We are honored to stand alongside the visionary brands included on this prestigious list," adds Bhatia. "We look forward to continuing our journey of growth, impact, and success."

About Cooleaf

Cooleaf is the leading employee engagement platform to help people-first companies drive a winning team culture. Cooleaf empowers forward-thinking brands to listen to sentiment and signals through pulse surveys and SaaS platform integrations, take action to engage stakeholders through recognition, incentives, and virtual experiences, and glean data insights through a robust suite of analytics tools.

Contact
Ariam Tesfaye, Content Marketing Manager at Cooleaf
[email protected]

About the Inc. 5000 

The 2023 Inc. 5000 companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. Qualifying companies were founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list became public or were acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million.

SOURCE Cooleaf

