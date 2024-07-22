Cooleaf, an ITA Group Technology, Excels in G2's Summer 2024 Report, Earning 36 Badges

ATLANTA, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooleaf, an ITA Group technology, is thrilled to announce it has earned 36 badges in G2's Summer 2024 Report. This recognition solidifies ITA Group's position as a leader in the employee engagement and recognition industry.

G2's Summer 2024 Report highlights the best software products based on user reviews, market presence and overall customer satisfaction. The 36 badges achieved by ITA Group's Cooleaf technology span multiple categories, highlighting the value the technology offers to its users. Organizations ranging from startups to enterprise-level corporations continue to rate the Cooleaf technology exceptionally high.

Cooleaf, an ITA Group technology, is thrilled to announce it has earned 36 badges in G2's Summer 2024 Report. Post this

Achievements in G2's Summer 2024 Report include:

Leader in Employee Engagement : Cooleaf (ITA Group's employee engagement technology), received top marks for user satisfaction and market presence.

: Cooleaf (ITA Group's employee engagement technology), received top marks for user satisfaction and market presence. Easiest Admin: ITA Group's Cooleaf platform makes it simple and efficient for organizations to manage employee engagement activities and track employee sentiment.

ITA Group's Cooleaf platform makes it simple and efficient for organizations to manage employee engagement activities and track employee sentiment. Easiest Setup: ITA Group's Cooleaf platform provides a seamless implementation process, letting companies quickly and effectively integrate the technology into existing systems.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by G2 with 36 badges in their Summer 2024 Report," said Rob Danna, Senior Vice President at ITA Group. "This achievement is a powerful endorsement of our platform's value and impact, right from the professionals who rely on it daily. We're committed to continually elevating the Cooleaf technology, empowering organizations to foster a positive and engaging work environment."

ITA Group's Cooleaf technology offers a wide range of features designed to enhance employee engagement, recognition and overall workplace experience.

About ITA Group

ITA Group helps leading brands around the world take action with confidence, resulting in increased sales, purchases, retention, referrals and alignment. Through events, incentives, recognition, loyalty, research and learning, we're transforming how business feels for employees, channel partners and customers while helping brands create connections, motivate audiences and drive purposeful change. Learn more at itagroup.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping millions of businesses make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. G2's quarterly reports recognize the best software companies and products, providing a reliable source of information for businesses worldwide.

Contact

For media inquiries, contact us at [email protected]

SOURCE Cooleaf, An ITA Group Technology