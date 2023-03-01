Cooleaf is the Official 2023 Engagement and Recognition Partner of SHRM-Atlanta

ATLANTA, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooleaf is pleased to announce a new partnership with SHRM-Atlanta for 2023.

SHRM-Atlanta is the premier HR association in Atlanta. As the Official 2023 Engagement and Recognition Partner, Cooleaf's best-in-class recognition platform is recognized as the foremost employee experience software for innovative organizations.

To kick off their partnership, Cooleaf will join SHRM-Atlanta for its annual HR leadership conference, SOAHR 2023 , which will be held on March 28-29 at the Gas South District Convention Center in Duluth, GA.

SOAHR will bring together HR professionals and leaders from diverse industries to network and share learnings during over 50 sessions covering topics such as DEI, employee law, people management, and more.

As part of conference programming, Cooleaf Co-founder, John Duisberg, will host a session where attendees can glean insights from his journey through start-up leadership. The event will take place on Tuesday, March 28th from 3:15 pm to 3:45 pm on Fireside Stage 1 in Exhibit Hall A.

"We're thrilled to be SHRM-Atlanta's official engagement and recognition partner for 2023," says John. "This is an opportunity to represent Atlanta's incredible HR and tech communities by bringing together the best of both worlds. I'm excited to speak with attendees and share what's next for Cooleaf, as well as the chance to hear more from my peers about how they're continuing to push the boundaries of employee engagement."

About SHRM-Atlanta

SHRM-Atlanta is one of the largest chapters of SHRM and shares its purpose of elevating the HR profession. As a leader in the Atlanta metro business community, SHRM-Atlanta strives to be the premier resource for those working in the human resource function. SHRM-Atlanta's goal is to be the voice of HR in metro Atlanta and be the first contact for those seeking information and solutions. This will be achieved through the growth and diversity of members, education, delivery of content, and by strengthening partnerships with organizations that share its vision.

To register for SOAHR, visit https://soahr.net/

About Cooleaf

Cooleaf is the leading solution for companies looking to drive extraordinary experiences for their employees, customers, and prospects. Through Cooleaf's platform, brands engage employees with recognition, incentives, and virtual experiences and glean data insights through a powerful suite of analytics tools.

To learn more about Cooleaf visit www.cooleaf.com

Contact:

Melissa Perry, Marketing Director at Cooleaf

[email protected]

SOURCE Cooleaf