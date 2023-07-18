Cooleaf Named One of Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2023 Best Places to Work

News provided by

Cooleaf

18 Jul, 2023, 09:07 ET

ATLANTA, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooleaf, the leading employee experience platform for highly engaged teams, has been named one of Atlanta Business Chronicle's "Best Places to Work" for the second consecutive year. The Best Places to Work Award highlights successful companies that go above and beyond to keep their workforce engaged and healthy. The complete list honors Atlanta-based companies ranging from 10 to 500+ employees that have achieved optimal work environments for their teams in 2023.

Continue Reading
Cooleaf on a team hike!
Cooleaf on a team hike!

"This incredible honor reaffirms our commitment to a redefined employee experience," says Prem Bhatia, Cooleaf's Co-Founder. "Excellent work environments in 2023 look dramatically different than in the past. As our team's needs evolve, so does Cooleaf. We're proud to be recognized for putting our people and their values at the forefront of our organization."

Atlanta Business Chronicle's list recognizes over 100 companies in the Atlanta area. Companies are ranked by size, ranging from Small (10-49 employees), Medium (50-99 employees), Large (100-499 employees), and Extra Large (500+ employees). Honorees include Accenture, Atlanta Gas Light, Tanner Health System, and 1-800-GOT-JUNK.

"The modern workplace has evolved," says John Duisberg, Co-Founder of Cooleaf. "Emphasizing authentic, enjoyable moments and prioritizing company culture is how organizations can make a difference. The Cooleaf platform embodies our core values and we're incredibly proud of that. This award carries deep significance for us on our continued journey to improve the employee experience."

About Cooleaf

Cooleaf is the leading employee engagement platform to help people-first companies drive a winning team culture. Cooleaf's platform empowers forward-thinking brands to listen to sentiment and signals through pulse surveys and SaaS platform integrations, take action to engage stakeholders through recognition, incentives, and virtual experiences, and glean data insights through a robust suite of analytics tools. Visit www.cooleaf.com to learn more.

Contact
Ariam Tesfaye, Content Marketing Manager at Cooleaf
[email protected]

SOURCE Cooleaf

Also from this source

Cooleaf Selected as One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2023

Cooleaf is the Official 2023 Engagement and Recognition Partner of SHRM-Atlanta

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.