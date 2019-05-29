Cooley's Anemia Foundation Celebrates a New Era of Hope for Thalassemia Patients Annual Gala Honors Global Foundation Leadership & Patient Activist

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert "Bob" Ficarra, an active board member of The Cooley's Anemia Foundation and son of Cooley's Anemia Foundation founder Frank Ficarra, and Maria Hadjidemetriou, a thalassemia patient and activist, will be honored by the Cooley's Anemia Foundation at its annual Gala on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan. Ficarra will accept the Humanitarian of the Year Award and Hadjidemetriou will be honored with the Patient Recognition Award. The evening's host is Debi Mazar, actress and television personality, best known for her many roles including the Cooking Channel series, Extra Virgin.

Children born with beta-thalassemia major (a.k.a. Cooley's anemia) require lifelong blood transfusions as often as every two weeks. In addition, they must undergo a daily drug treatment to remove excess iron from the transfusions. Cardiac and liver failure, osteoporosis, diabetes, and pulmonary hypertension are some of the complications thalassemia patients may face.

Robert Ficarra has been an active board member of The Cooley's Anemia Foundation for 44 years, serving as President of the Foundation from 1978 to 1990. In 1986, during Bob's presidency of the Cooley's Anemia Foundation, the Foundation and five other national thalassemia societies from five other countries, met in Milan, Italy to establish the Thalassemia International Foundation (TIF). Bob later served as president of TIF for eight years. TIF now has representatives from 69 countries. Bob's father, Frank Ficarra, founded the Cooley's Anemia Foundation in 1954, demonstrating what patients and family members can accomplish when they work together.

"It is an honor to receive the Humanitarian Award from an organization that is close to my heart. To carry on my father's legacy and continue to grow his vision is deeply meaningful. For more than 60 years, families have depended on the Cooley's Anemia Foundation to help them meet the daily challenges of living with thalassemia. We are entering a new era of hope with new treatments, gene therapies, and more," says Ficarra.

Maria Hadjidemetriou is being honored with the Patient Recognition Award for her tireless work in promoting greater awareness and support for Cooley's Anemia. She has spoken at medical conferences and to pharmaceutical firms around the world. She has produced and written a short documentary Thalassemia: Life Without Boundaries and her article, "Thalassemia: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow," was published in the American Journal of Hematology. Maria has been on the Board of Directors of the Cooley's Anemia Foundation since 1998, and currently serves as Secretary of the Board. Since her diagnosis at age 2 ½, Maria has received over 1,700 pints of blood.

"I am proud to serve as an example of what can be accomplished with determination and support from organizations like the Cooley's Anemia Foundation. As a successful real estate professional, freelance writer, and world traveler, it gives me a great sense of satisfaction to share my passion and help others to achieve their dreams. I count my greatest accomplishment as being the mother to my wonderful 11-year old daughter, Julia," says Hadjidemetriou.

"The annual Cooley's Anemia Foundation Gala is an opportunity to recognize individuals who make outstanding contributions to thalassemia," says Peter Chieco, Volunteer National President of the Foundation. "There are no worthier honorees than Bob Ficarra and Maria Hadjidemetriou, each of whom have been tireless in advocating on behalf of those with thalassemia in the United States and around the world. Their work truly represents the heart of our Foundation -- every person with thalassemia, everywhere, deserves the right to live the best life possible. The thalassemia community is elevated by their devotion."

About Cooley's Anemia Foundation: Since 1954, the mission of Cooley's Anemia Foundation is to increase life expectancy and enhance the quality of life for those impacted by thalassemia, a class of genetic blood disorders, most of which require regular blood transfusions and aggressive management of chronic iron overload, the predominant cause of early death. We do so by funding medical research to advance treatment and curative approaches, by supporting and advising patients and their families and advocating on their behalf, and by educating medical professionals and the general public. Every day, we strive for longer and healthier lives for all patients with thalassemia until a universal cure is found.

